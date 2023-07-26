LifeMD to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that it will report financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on August 9, 2023 and will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, August 9th Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Toll-Free Dial-In: 1-877-704-4453 International Dial-In: 1-201-389-0920 Conference ID: 13739131 Live & Archived Webcast: Link



About LifeMD™

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Media Contact

press@lifemd.com

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, CFO

marc@lifemd.com