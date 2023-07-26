CuraScientific Blazing the Revenue Trail With Kava and Cannabis

PALM SPRINGS, CA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CuraScientific Corp. (OTC PINK: CTSF) (“CuraScientific” or the “Company”) announces that due to the continued expansion with both the Kava Bar division, Cannabis divisions, JW Brands and Chad Enterprises, the company is projecting increased profits and equity.

William Reed, Chairman & CEO, stated, “We opened our Palm Desert-California Kava Bar last month and have started the engineering and permit phase for our Kava Bar in Las Vegas-Nevada. Over the next 5 years, CuraScientific is planning the construction of 30 Kava Bars, including Retail for our kava extract. The planned build-out will add an additional value estimate of $150M. We do both the manufacturing and processing of quality Kava for resale and the global kava root extract market is projected to grow from $1.18 billion in 2022 to $3.41 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 16.29% in forecast period, 2022-2029.”

In addition, the company’s cannabis division holds California Cannabis Licenses in both Palm Desert and Coachella, California, for Retail, Distribution and Manufacturing.

William Reed, Chairman & CEO, stated, “As a part of our core business model, we have been acquiring licensed cannabis businesses in order to expand our customer acquisition, delivery routes and territories. We are negotiating with several license holders and plan on acquiring 9 more routes this year. This will bump our quarterly sales from $500,000 to $2,000,000.”

Chairman Interview: https://youtu.be/wRevqlAogkw

About CuraScientific Corporation: We are an alternative lifestyle company that owns and operates various businesses licensed to manufacture, distribute and deliver brand name and proprietary natural-based cannabis and kava products for consumers seeking healthier choices to relieve stress and anxiety.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that from time to time the Company may post new information at its website CuraScientificcorp.com, or via its current social media accounts available on this website.

Company Contact

CuraScientific Corp

51544 Cesar Chavez St.

Suite 1J

Coachella, CA 92236

Phone: (909) 435-1642

www.CuraScientificcorp.com

info@curascientificcorp.com

Investor Relations & Financial Media

SRAX Inc. / 456 Seaton Street, Los Angeles CA 90013