The University of South Florida earns national recognition as a top employer

TAMPA, Fla., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of South Florida is one of the best places to work in the United States, according to a new list released by Newsweek magazine. Newsweek ranks USF as one of America’s greatest workplaces for 2023, a list of the top 1,000 companies in the United States with at least 1,000 employees. USF is the only university in Florida to appear on the list and one of only a small group of colleges and universities nationwide to be ranked.

The Newsweek list is based on a large employer survey and considers responses from participants such as how likely they are to recommend an employer, culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits.

“The University of South Florida is proud to be recognized as one of the best places to work in America,” USF President Rhea Law said. “We value our world-class faculty and staff and their many significant contributions that help make USF one of the nation’s leading research universities.”

In a different ranking released today, Forbes named USF as one of the nation’s best employers for women. Forbes lists USF No. 15 and as the highest ranked university in Florida. Last year, USF ranked No. 22.

“We strive to make the University of South Florida the best place for our people to work, learn and grow,” said Angie Sklenka, senior vice president and chief human resources and administrative officer. “We continue to take steps to enhance our HR practices in support of our faculty and staff, which will have a direct impact on the success of our students.”

USF employs approximately 16,000 people across campuses in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota-Manatee. More information on the benefits of working at USF, open positions and how to apply is available here.