Cosmetic Pipette Market to Exceed USD 23 Mn by 2031, to Expand at a 5.4% CAGR: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global cosmetic pipette market is expected to be valued at US$ 23 Mn by 2031 . Rise in demand for high-end cosmetic brands is a key factor fueling the cosmetic pipette market. Luxury skincare and cosmeceutical labels require suitable packaging of oils and serums. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for players in the cosmetic pipette market.



Furthermore, manufacturers in the cosmetic pipette market are designing pipettes and containers that catch the attention of customers on retail store shelves. This includes innovation in straight tip glass dropper cosmetic pipettes with attractive and sleek finish.

Competitive Analysis

The global industry is fragmented, with the presence of large number of manufacturers and suppliers. In this competitive landscape, manufacturers in the cosmetic pipette market are providing traditional plastic or glass dropper products in standard sizes and offering made-to order products as per end-user requirements.

Prominent companies in the cosmetic pipette market include Virospack SL, HCP Packaging. Taiwan K.K. Corp, FusionPKG, PUMTECH Korea Co. Ltd.,, FH Packaging, Guangzhou YELLO Packaging Co. Ltd., Paramark Corporation, LUMSON S.p.A., DWK Life Sciences Ltd, Yonwoo Co. Ltd., and Quadpack.

Key Findings of Study

Natural Rubber Bulbs Associated with Non-compatibility with Solvents in Pipette Containers – Manufacturers in the pipette market face uncertainties in the supply of natural rubber bulbs, and concerns related to non-compatibility with solvents or oils. This is compelling manufacturers to increase their focus on science and engineering to create high performance natural rubber balls to meet the requirement of cosmetic & personal care products.

Manufacturers are also increasing their production capabilities in thermosets and thermoplastic elastomers for product innovation in cosmetic pipettes. Cosmetic brands are introducing new bulb formats such as ring, straight, miniature, and skirt bulbs. Demand for bulbs that reduce leakage of liquids, oils, and even smell is high.

Manufacturers Leveraging Technology to Develop Sustainable Products – Rise in demand for luxury cosmetic brands is creating lucrative business opportunities. Key manufacturers are leveraging technology for the development of sustainable products as well as sales and marketing of innovative cosmetic pipettes. For instance, Paptic Oy, a company that utilizes technology for the development of sustainable products is expanding its product range with Gloss Gold Smoothwall Treatment Pump and Gloss Gold Smoothwall Cosmetic Pipette.

Luxury Glass Bottles for Cosmetics Fueling Market Development - Manufacturers that provide end-to-end packaging solutions for beauty, skin care, and personal care are undertaking product innovation. For instance, Yonwoo, a company that provides end-to-end packaging solutions for skin care, beauty, and personal care products is gaining from its airless droppers that are being used in cosmeceutical and skincare applications. Furthermore, product innovation in luxury glass bottles for cosmetics are triggering the demand for cosmetic pipettes, which, in turn, is fueling market size.

Airless droppers are preferred for accurate dose delivery. Facial treatment formulations are becoming increasingly complex, fueling the need for advanced delivery systems that utilize cosmetic pipettes. Manufacturers are creating auto-loading droppers that can be used as a high-end airless solution for accurate dose delivery. They are increasing their R&D in airless technologies that help to prevent entry of external pollutants and decrease dependence on artificial preservatives.

Growth Drivers

Rise in demand for accurate dose delivery of cosmetic products is fueling the cosmetic pipette market

Initiatives of manufacturers to develop high performance products to meet end-use needs are augmenting market growth

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is a key region in the global cosmetic pipette market. The demand for cosmetics in countries such as India, China, and South Korea has spiraled in recent years, which, in turn has resulted in several ancillary industries in the region. Furthermore, Asian countries have been at the forefront of export of beauty cosmetics and skincare products in 2019. Therefore, the massive demand for beauty and cosmetic products along with their production in these countries leads to surge in demand for cosmetic pipettes. Additionally, leading cosmetic brands such as L’Oréal and Unilever are striving to enter and invest in the Asian cosmetics sector and leverage the talent opportunities offered by the region.

