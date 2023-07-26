Harsco Environmental Renews Contract with ArcelorMittal at its Long Products Quebec site

PHILADELPHIA , July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) announced today that its Harsco Environmental division, a global leader in steel mill services and products, has successfully renewed the steel mill services and products agreement with ArcelorMittal Long Products at its Quebec, Canada site.



Under the two-year renewed agreement, Harsco Environmental will continue to offer a comprehensive range of essential services, including slag pit digging, metallic recovery, melt shop cleaning, support services, and ad-hoc rentals. These services are critical for maintaining smooth operations and optimizing productivity in the steel manufacturing process.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with ArcelorMittal," stated Mauro Curi, Vice President Global Mill Services, Harsco Environmental. "Our unwavering commitment to delivering sustainable solutions that enhance efficiency remains steadfast, and we are thrilled to extend our collaboration with this trusted partner."

Harsco Environmental's successful contract renewal with ArcelorMittal Long Products site further strengthen the company's foothold as a leader in the industry. With a continued focus on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions, Harsco Environmental remains dedicated to supporting the growth and success of its valued partners.

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.