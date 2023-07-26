Public Relations Global Network Expands Asia-Pacific Presence with Addition of China Agency, China Advocate

NEW YORK and LONDON and HONG KONG, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) announced today it has added Beijing-based China Advocate to its global network. The addition raises the number of member agencies in the network to 56 and enhances PRGN’s coverage of the all-important Asia-Pacific region.



“China is a priority market for us but the search for a local agency required an extensive and thorough process," said PRGN President Andy See. “PRGN wanted to partner with an owner-operated Chinese firm that truly understands our shared-value as a group of global leaders in PR and strategic communications. China Advocate showcases the local expertise that will complement our experience and strength as a global network. With our participation in such a vast and dynamic market, PRGN members will be able to broaden services to clients while at the same time, opening more learning opportunities for our teams.”

The newest PRGN member, China Advocate is a consulting company specializing in corporate reputation and strategic marketing. China Advocate provides a wide range of services, including public relations, public affairs, risk management and assisting Chinese companies going global.

Founded in 2018 with a vision to become China’s leading homegrown strategic communications firm, China Advocate serves a broad range of clients focused in healthcare, high-tech, advanced manufacturing and other B2B industries. Its key current clients include LinkedIn, Dassault Systemes, Snapchat, Boston Scientific, Thermo Fisher, Lyondell Basell, Huntsman, General Mills, Ferrero, Novozymes and Ecolab. Past and project clients include Amazon, Dell, Byte Dance, Happy Elements, DBS Bank, Eight Roads, Royal DSM, TE Connectivity, ADI, Solvay and Ethiopian Airlines. In addition to assisting multinational companies in navigating the Chinese market, it also has a track record of helping Chinese brands establishing international presence.

China Advocate has achieved a remarkable feat by winning the esteemed 2023 PR Awards Asia in the highly competitive category of B2B Communications. This outstanding achievement further solidifies its position as a trusted provider of top-notch, consulting-driven PR solutions. The agency’s exceptional work has also been recognized through nominations for prestigious accolades such as the Sabre Asia Pacific Awards, Drum Awards, and China’s Suqin Awards.

“Over the years, China Advocate has earned the trust of multinational clients, elevating their reputation in China to new heights and contributing to their business success,” said Shawn Jiang Xiaofeng, the founder and General Manager of China Advocate. “The next China is China. We are thrilled to embark on a new journey by joining PRGN and leveraging its extensive global network and collective wisdom. Together with our PRGN agency partners, we are confident to provide world-class communications services and empower our clients to thrive domestically and excel internationally.”

About the Public Relations Global Network

Founded in 1992 by a group of visionary public relations leaders, PRGN is one of the world’s largest international networks of 56 independent public relations and communications agencies, with approximately 800 professionals in more than 70 locations.

PRGN partners are independent, local, owner-operated public relations and marketing communications firms that share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide.

Companies or organizations interested in the services of PRGN’s local agency network can visit the Agency Directory.

Independent agencies interested in joining the network can visit the member recruitment section of the PRGN website for more information.

About China Advocate

China Advocate is a PR agency based in Beijing with coverage to major Chinese cities, specializing in strategic communications, public affairs, and crisis management. With a deep understanding of the Chinese market and robust media and government network, China Advocate helps organizations navigate the complexities of Chinese business environments and build strong, impactful brand narratives. The agency is renowned for its commitment to excellence, innovative approach, swift responsiveness, and the ability to deliver tangible results for its clients. For more information, please visit its website: www.chinaadvocate.com or write to: info@chinaadvocate.com

