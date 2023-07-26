Elys Game Technology Launches ELYS Sportsbook Partnership with Santa Claran Casino Resort

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS) (BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced the opening of the Sports Book at Santa Claran Casino Resort (“Santa Claran”) situated at 460 N Riverside Dr, in Española, New Mexico. The Company’s subsidiary Elys Gameboard Technologies, LLC is providing betting technology and bookmaking services to Santa Claran. The opening of this sportsbook represents continuous expansion of Elys’ footprint in regulated U.S. markets and one of the first Elys America branding initiatives.

The Santa Claran sportsbook offers a full suite of Elys America sports event wagering on multiple sports including NFL, NBA, MLB, as well as college football and basketball through self-service kiosks and in-person ticket counters situated throughout the Sportsbook Bar and Grill. Santa Claran is a family-friendly gaming resort nestled in the Española Valley of northern New Mexico with views of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains featuring 122 guest rooms, with a 27,000 square foot gaming entertainment facility promoted as one of northern New Mexico's hottest and luckiest establishments, and is a short drive from the Black Mesa Golf Club which is ranked among America’s top 50 by Golf Magazine.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.



Elys Game Technology, Corp. , is a global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide. Elys offers its clients a full suite of omnichannel leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots on a B2C basis in Italy and has B2B operations in five states as well as the District of Columbia in the U.S. market. Elys' vision is to become a global leader in the gaming industry through the development of pioneering and innovative technology.

The Company provides wagering solutions, services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com .

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS5D ; Instagram @elys5d ; LinkedIn Elys America ; Youtube @Elys5D ; and on Facebook @Elys5D.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding Elys. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Investor Relations

Email: i.relations@elysgame.com