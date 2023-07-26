LP360 Drone and Geospatial Software Adds Convenience and Benefits of The Cloud

Huntsville, AL, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the convenience of his office, Frank Darmayan, CEO of GeoCue, is chatting online with team members scattered across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. Certainly, this is unremarkable in an age where online collaboration is more common than face-to-face meetings. So, why the interest? (mdGroup is the parent company of GeoCue)

Frank and his team are simultaneously reviewing a massive point cloud dataset of nearly 100GB hosted in LP360 Cloud, in real time, within the LP360 Desktop software. Frank explains, “In the past, everyone would have to download this entire dataset and store it locally on their hard drive before a meeting. Now, one of the coolest features of LP360 is online streaming between LP360 Cloud and LP360 Desktop. The software intelligently streams only the data needed for the section of the project you are working with.”

In addition to live streaming point clouds, LP360 Cloud allows users to search for their data geographically and by using their metadata. “It’s a huge time saver,” adds Vivien Heriard-Dubreuil, CEO of GeoCue parent company mdGroup. “And that is only the beginning. I’m most excited about our new PowerSearch functionality in LP360 Cloud. Imagine being able to do a quick search for any data collected on a specific geolocated point, including metadata? Our new PowerSearch does just that. It’s like having a virtual personal assistant to scrub through all your cloud files to find what you need for a project.”

Watch this video for a demonstration of the all-new LP360 Cloud PowerSearch.

Vincent Legrand, VP of Sales, knows from experience that these new features will appeal to the market and adds, “We build LP360 around customer needs. We’re offering an ever-growing collection of cloud-based software tools that empower users to better store, manage, share, and search their geospatial data while collaborating in more efficient and effective ways. Plus, we offer streamlined administrative tools for managing licenses and making payments. Customers see how we are building the software around their requests, and they continue to expand with us.”

About GeoCue and Microdrones

GeoCue and Microdrones have joined together to bring geospatial experts the very best in drone surveying equipment, geospatial software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and drone mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView drone LiDAR/Imaging sensors, LP360 point cloud data processing software, and fully integrated systems from Microdrones, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology adoption, budget, and resources.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit www.geocue.com.

To learn more about Microdrones, visit www.microdrones.com .

Attachments