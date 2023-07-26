Gold Medal Winner BrewBilt Brewing Reports Strong Revenues

GRASS VALLEY, CA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announces that the Company was awarded a Gold Medal for their Brain Bypass Helles Lager at the 2023 California State Fair Commercial Craft Beer Competition, while Q2 revenues indicate a growth rate of 50% per quarter.

As of the second quarter ending June 30, 2023, Company revenues increased to $115,000 from approximately $76,000 for the period ending March 31, 2023. The total customers to date are 260, including big-box retail grocery stores. The Company now sells in 16 Grocery Outlet and three Safeway stores in the Northern California area.

The Company sold its first commercial beer on July 19, 2022. In the past 12 months the Company has garnered 260 customers in a 100-mile radius of Grass Valley, including the greater Sacramento area, Truckee/Lake Tahoe, Davis, and Chico. These customers are big-box retail, historic hotels, restaurants, bars, liquor stores, and various taprooms. The projected growth ratio by Q2 2025 is 800 customers including the San Francisco Bay Area representing $3 million in annual distribution sales and $3 million in taproom sales.

Bennett Buchanan, Director, stated, “California is the birthplace of the American craft brewing movement and is at the forefront of the industry’s growth. We are earning our reputation as an elite brewery with an intense focus on product quality and freshness. Our new taproom under construction in Nevada City, California with an expected opening date of October 15th is projected to produce $2 million in its first 18 months. Our Brain Bypass Helles Lager received a Gold Medal last month, while our Party Eyes Kolsch continues to be a customer favorite. We’ve outgrown our self-distribution model and will soon utilize a distributor to expand our geographic territory.”

Follow us on Twitter (@BrewBiltBrewing) and Instagram (@BrewBilt_Brewing)

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, CEO

BrewBilt Brewing Company

(530) 802-0036

Info@BrewBiltBrewing.com

Source: BrewBilt Brewing Company