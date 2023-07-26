Hydreight To Launch New Website Booking System And Nurse Dispatch Service Making IV Drip Therapy Bookings Faster And Easier

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. ("Hydreight" or the "Company") (TSXV: NURS)(OTCQB: HYDTF)(FSE: SO6), a fast-growing telehealth platform enabling flexible home healthcare, in partnership with VS Digital Health Inc. (“VS Digital”) is preparing to launch a new website booking system and market place supported by a dispatch call centre (the “Dispatch Call Centre”), called “MobileMedIV.com”, which provides customers a streamlined approach to inquire about services offered, receiving consultations and booking appointments for IV therapy and other services.



Through Hydreight’s partnership with VS Digital, the Company has been actively developing and integrating new technologies and innovative applications to create an efficient and robust platform that enhances the accessibility of mobile health. MobileMedIV.com will serve as a user-friendly platform, allowing seamless inquiries and service booking with a Hydreight Business Partner (“Business Partner”). Furthermore, customers will have access to top-notch consultation services provided by Registered Nurses (“RNs”),ensuring the highest standard of care. By eliminating this bottleneck, Hydreight anticipates a boost in customer satisfaction, improved customer retention rates, and a substantial increase in the number of bookings.

MobileMedIV.com Highlights:

Introducing an Innovative and Streamlined Approach to Inquiries and Service Bookings with Our Business Partner The Dispatch Call Centre is staffed with a team of highly qualified RNs, dedicated to helping customers find the most suitable services for their unique requirements. Hydreight’s RNs provide expert consultations and efficiently schedule appointments with the nearest available Business Partner. Additionally, inquiries can also be made conveniently through our online chat function or via SMS texting, ensuring seamless communication.





Skip the App Download for Booking Services! Customers no longer need to download the app to book our services. Customers can simply visit our website to access the convenient booking system directly. Please note that the mobile app will still be required for a medical screening call and completing any necessary forms, but these steps can easily handled after a booking is complete.





MobileMedIV.com will Soft Launch in August 2023, With Initial Services of Mobile IV Drips and IV shots.



“Our primary objective is to create a seamless connection between compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses and other licensed healthcare professionals to offer a comprehensive range of in-home services, including the highly sought-after IV Drip Therapy," said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight.

"Hydreight’s telehealth platform is dedicated to providing flexible home healthcare, and in collaboration with VS Digital, we extend our support to healthcare providers by assisting with their marketing efforts, ultimately enhancing the end-user experience for a smoother and more convenient journey.”

MobileMedIV.com and Dispatch Call Centre



As an industry leader, Hydreight is committed to consistently delivering the best of care mobile health services. From expert consultations to tailored assessments of their specific needs, we aim to streamline the process, ensuring a streamline and time-efficient experience from start to finish. Given the projected growth of the US home healthcare services market, estimated to reach $153.19 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period , Hydreight is well positioned to capitalize on this growing trend and further reinforce its position as a market leader.

In Partnership with VS Digital Health, the Company has developed a new website and marketplace to revolutionize the way customers access services. The new booking system will enable customers to effortlessly book appointments or contact the Dispatch Call Centre in order to inquire and book any of the services offered by Business Partners who are on the Hydreight premium package.

Customers will have access to a Dispatch Call Centre where a team of qualified RNs will be able to assist customers in finding the right services for their specific needs, such as drip therapy, and can receive consultations on the spot. The Dispatch Call Centre Team is also able to book appointments with Business Partners located in their respective vicinity so that inquiries can be turned into active customers in one call.

Hydreight Business Partners and providers have the exclusive opportunity to be prominently featured and listed on the website booking system, providing additional exposure and acting as a sales funnel for potential new customers. Premium package Business Partners can enhance their visibility, reach a wider audience of potential customers, and have appointments booked for them through the Dispatch Call Centre.

August 2023 – SOFT LAUNCH!

Hydreight plans to soft launch MobileMedIV.com in August 2023 and expand the range of services being offered by the end of August. IV Drips and IV Shots will be the initial services available during the soft launch period.

Other Direct Booking Features – QR Code

In addition to MobileMedIV.com , customers can simply scan a unique QR Code that will allow them to book directly from a Business Partner’s website, business card, flier or banner. Business Partners provide an efficient booking method, and customers no longer need to download the app to book an appointment.

The Company also announces entering into an investor relations agreement with IR Labs Inc. (“irlabs“) to provide the Company with investor relations services, with a primary focus on developing and managing an investor relations and communications.

Pursuant to the agreement with irlabs dated July 21, 2023, irlabs has agreed to provide investor relations and communications services to the Company in exchange for a monthly fee of $7,500 for the first four months and $10,000 each month thereafter. The services include developing and managing an investor relations and communications program, including stakeholder relations. The Company will also reimburse irlabs for all reasonable out-of-pocket expenses plus $300 per month to cover subscription fees for market intelligence platforms. The term of the agreement is for a period of four months ending November 30, 2023, and on a month-to-month basis thereafter. The agreement remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The contact person, address, email, and telephone number for irlabs are as follows: Alyssa Barry (Principal and Co-Founder), 400-22 E 5th Ave., Vancouver, BC, V5T 1G8, alyssa@irlabs.ca, 1-833-947-5227.

