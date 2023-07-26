The ADVERTISING Club of New York Celebrates 127 Years of Serving the Ad Community

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The ADVERTISING Club of New York , the industry's leading professional organization representing the advertising, media, marketing, and ad-tech industries is celebrating its 127th anniversary, elevating nine new board members and presenting four President’s Awards.



"The Ad Club continues to draw its strength from the exceptional and experienced individuals that partner with us. The talented and innovative Board members stepping up to expand their roles, only creates for a more exciting year ahead," said Gina Grillo, President & CEO of The Advertising Club of NY. “As we celebrate the Club’s 127th year in our new Clubhouse, we remain committed to our mission to provide access and education for our members and the greater industry at large.”

Today we announce the addition of four new Board Officers and five new Board Directors. The list of Board Officers, Directors and President Award recipients for the 2023-2024 term include:

OFFICERS: * Indicates New Officers

For Chair: Lisa Valentino , EVP, Client Solutions and Addressable Enablement, Disney Advertising*

, EVP, Client Solutions and Addressable Enablement, Disney Advertising* For Senior Vice President: Sophie Kelly , SVP/NA Whiskeys Portfolio, Diageo*

, SVP/NA Whiskeys Portfolio, Diageo* For Vice President : Cheryl Guerin , EVP, Marketing & Communications NA, Mastercard*

: , EVP, Marketing & Communications NA, Mastercard* For Vice President : Chaucer Barnes , Chief Marketing Officer, Translation + United Masters*

: , Chief Marketing Officer, Translation + United Masters* For Treasurer : Marie Devlin, Partner, Brand Team Partners

: Partner, Brand Team Partners For Chairman Emeritus: Rick Song, President, Brand Innovators Strategy Group*

DIRECTORS: * Indicates New Directors

Chris Beresford-Hill, CCO & President NA, Ogilvy *

CCO & President NA, Ogilvy Jill Cress, CMO, HR Block

CMO, HR Block Scott Falzone, Managing Director, Google

Managing Director, Google Leanne Fremar, Chief Brand Officer, JP Morgan Chase *

Chief Brand Officer, JP Morgan Chase Ron Fierman, Partner & President, Digital Pulp

Partner & President, Digital Pulp Carl Fremont, President, Quigley

President, Quigley Elyssa Gray, Executive Coach & Professional Development Trainer, Strong Training & Coaching

Executive Coach & Professional Development Trainer, Strong Training & Coaching Jill Hamilton, VP/US Media, American Express

VP/US Media, American Express Michelle Holmes, Managing Partner, Global Account Director, MediaCom

Managing Partner, Global Account Director, MediaCom Marinn Jackson, Director, Head of Account Management, Amazon Ads *

Director, Head of Account Management, Amazon Ads Soyoung Kang, CMO, eos

CMO, eos Terryn Lance, Senior Director Media Strategy & Planning, Walmart

Senior Director Media Strategy & Planning, Walmart Ryan Laul, President, OMnet

President, OMnet Kris Magel, SVP, Samba TV

SVP, Samba TV Lee Nadler, Founder & President, Sherpa Marketing

Founder & President, Sherpa Marketing Monique Nelson, Chair, UWG

Chair, UWG Marla Newman, EVP/Sales, Raptive

EVP/Sales, Raptive Mari Kim Novak, CMO, Yieldmo

CMO, Yieldmo Cheryl Overton, CXO, Cheryl Overton Communications

CXO, Cheryl Overton Communications Paolo Provinciali, Head of Paid Media Strategy & Operations, LinkedIn

Head of Paid Media Strategy & Operations, LinkedIn Damien Reid, GBH, Anomaly

GBH, Anomaly Nancy Reyes, CEO, TBWA/ChiatDay NY

CEO, TBWA/ChiatDay NY Rafael Rivera, Chief Media Officer, Verizon *

Chief Media Officer, Verizon Tiffany Rolfe, Global Chief Creative Officer, R/GA (ANDY Jury Chair)

Global Chief Creative Officer, R/GA (ANDY Jury Chair) Laurel Rossi, CMO, Infillion & Co-Founder & President, Creative Spirit

CMO, Infillion & Co-Founder & President, Creative Spirit Michael Sallette, Head of Global Media, Danone

Head of Global Media, Danone Sandra Sims-Williams, SVP, Diversity & Inclusion, Nielsen

SVP, Diversity & Inclusion, Nielsen Lauren Wiener, Managing Director & Partner, Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Managing Director & Partner, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Young Pro President: Daniel Gardner, Social Intelligence Lead, Haleon*



Additionally, each year The Club recognizes a select group of individuals who embody the spirit of volunteerism by offering their time and talent, and who are seen as invaluable Club partners – honoring and presenting this select group as President Award winners. This year’s winners include:

PRESIDENT AWARD WINNERS:

Carl Fremont, CEO, Quigley-Simpson

CEO, Quigley-Simpson Andrew Gorenstein , President, Advertising & Partnerships, DotDash Meredith

, President, Advertising & Partnerships, DotDash Meredith Jamie Power, SVP Addressable Sales, The Walt Disney Company

SVP Addressable Sales, The Walt Disney Company Dayna Vecsi, Global Director of Creative Operations, RGA

“In our dynamic and evolving industry, collaboration and shared conversation are critical to propelling the business forward, and the Ad Club is at the center of the most important marketplace discussions,” said Lisa Valentino, Executive Vice President, Client Solutions and Addressable Enablement, Disney Advertising. “I’m honored to be elected as Board Chairman for 2024, and energized to continue the great work many of my partners and peers do every day within their respective companies to serve the advertising community while elevating the Club’s stature and impact.”

The Club also recognizes long-time members as they depart and retire from the board, Katrina Craigwell (Founder, Two Thirty AM / Co-Host of “Am I on Mute?) and Regina Guinto, (Head of Production & Design, Tawkify​).

"Serving as Board Chair for the Ad Club has been one of the great privileges of my career," said Rick Song, President of Brand Innovators Strategy Group. "Two years ago, we set out to make inroads within the pillars of inclusion, engagement, and community. It's been an honor to work alongside Gina, her team, and the Board to achieve key milestones in these areas."

About The ADVERTISING Club

The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a leading trade organization serving the advertising, media, and marketing industries in the media capital of the world. We offer access, thought leadership and programming that intends to educate, empower, and celebrate our constituencies. The Club produces the International ANDY Awards to raise the bar on creativity and elevate the craft. The ADVERTISING Club’s Foundation is dedicated to building a more robust talent pipeline representative of our diverse community. The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a Founding Member of Creative Spirit US.

