MetAlert Increases Value of its IP Portfolio by Receiving Notice of Allowance from EPO for New GPS SmartSole Patent

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT), a pioneer in location sensitive health monitoring devices and wearable technology products announced it has received a notice of allowance for a new patent by the European Patent Office (EPO). This will be the company’s first European utility patent in the GPS SmartSole family and will cover various ways to design, protect and manufacture a GPS, Cellular, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi monitoring electronic device embedded inside an insole including the inductive charging unit. This is the fifth patent granted to Metalert around tracking and monitoring devices within footwear with particular protection on the insole format.



“We have been working on this European patent for several years and we were very pleased to hear the news about the patent allowance. The timing could not have been better as we continue to roll out new generation GPS SmartSole products across Europe and North America. This new patent will provide us additional intellectual property protection in the major Western markets as well as key markets in Japan, S Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.” said Andrew Duncan Metalert Director.

“The patent has a large number of claims, with the opportunity to file additional divisional patents in the future and offers us protection against competition as well as possibly opening up new, oftentimes lucrative, licensing and partnership opportunities. While our ongoing investment in IP demonstrates MetAlert’s commitment to enhance our competitive barriers in the market, it also helps strengthen our overall value in the wearable tech industry,” stated Patrick Bertagna MetAlert CEO.

