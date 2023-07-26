Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

| Source: Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

Coldwater, Michigan, UNITED STATES

COLDWATER, Mich., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter 2023 net income of $2,696,000, or $0.59 per share, compared to net income of $3,361,000, or $0.74 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. Southern earned $5,701,000, or $1.25 per share, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023 compared to $6,294,000, or $1.39 per share, for the same six-month period a year ago.   

Total consolidated assets at June 30, 2023 totaled $1.418 billion compared to $1.277 billion at December 31, 2022.   Loan totals grew 12.8%, from December 31, 2022 levels of $886.6 million to $999.7 million. Deposits totaled $1,180.2 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $89.2 million or 8.2%, as compared to year end 2022.  

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. stated, “Continued loan growth, particularly in the Jackson market, necessitated additional provision expense this quarter. Asset quality remains strong with very little delinquency. Our financial performance remains solid despite the current rate environment.”

The allowance for loan losses totaled $11,616,000, or 1.16% of loans at June 30, 2023. Net loan recoveries totaled $3,000 for the first six months of 2023, compared to net loan losses of $3,000 during the first six months of 2022. Asset quality remains strong with loan delinquencies totaling just 0.12% of gross loans on June 30, 2023. During the first six months of 2023 $925,000 of provision for credit loss expense was recorded, a result of loan growth. This contrasts with no provision for credit loss for the first six months of 2022.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 0.86% and 1.04%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 12.63% for the first six months of 2023 compared to 14.03% for the first six months of 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margins for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 3.25% and 3.13%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 14 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, and a loan production office in Jackson County, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “anticipated,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)

 June 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022		 
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents$102,311 $77,255 
Federal funds sold 350  253 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 174,197  178,154 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 70,551  69,661 
Loans held for sale 130  - 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,616 - 2023 ($9,588 – 2022) 988,082  877,038 
Premises and equipment, net 22,708  16,545 
Accrued interest receivable 5,662  5,535 
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 22,154  18,124 
Goodwill 13,422  13,422 
Other intangible assets, net 165  183 
Other assets 18,754  20,353 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,418,486 $1,276,523 
       
LIABILITIES      
Deposits :      
Non-interest bearing$246,436 $268,704 
Interest bearing 933,800  822,347 
Total deposits 1,180,236  1,091,051 
       
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 970  11,179 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,424  13,545 
Other borrowings 96,900  40,000 
Subordinated debentures 34,618  34,584 
Total liabilities 1,326,148  1,190,359 
       
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding -  - 
Common stock, $2.50 par value:      
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding – 4,571,652 shares in 2023 (4,519,179 shares in 2022) 11,425  11,294 
Additional paid-in capital 14,396  14,066 
Retained earnings 85,856  82,705 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (19,339) (21,901)
Total shareholders’ equity 92,338  86,164 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$1,418,486 $1,276,523 


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2023 2022 2023 2022
Interest income:           
Loans, including fees$13,163 $8,427 $25,016 $16,412
Federal funds sold and balances with banks 950  236  1,574  286
Securities:           
Taxable 1,561  1,123  3,088  2,025
Tax-exempt 317  378  646  654
Total interest income 15,991  10,164  30,324  19,377
            
Interest expense:           
Deposits 4,972  600  8,739  1,086
Other 1,158  444  1,870  907
Total interest expense 6,130  1,044  10,609  1,993
Net interest income 9,861  9,120  19,715  17,384
Provision for loan losses 650  -  925  -
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,211  9,120  18,790  17,384
            
Non-interest income:           
Service charges on deposit accounts 433  350  826  712
Trust fees 591  556  1,158  1,133
Net gains on loan sales 55  231  115  495
Earnings on life insurance assets 153  111  299  228
ATM and debit card fee income 473  449  887  865
Other 226  190  447  350
Total non-interest income 1,931  1,887  3,732  3,783
            
Non-interest expense:           
Salaries and employee benefits 4,685  4,299  9,395  8,291
Occupancy, net 481  395  968  834
Equipment 337  333  659  616
Printing, postage and supplies 120  95  221  207
Telecommunication expenses 89  73  180  157
Professional and outside services 557  383  1,030  773
Software maintenance 552  485  1,071  950
ATM expenses 200  183  407  363
Other 889  723  1,656  1,403
Total non-interest expense 7,910  6,969  15,587  13,594
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,232  4,038  6,935  7,573
Federal income tax provision 536  677  1,234  1,279
NET INCOME$2,696 $3,361 $5,701 $6,294
            
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.59 $0.74 $1.25 $1.39
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.59  0.74  1.25  1.39
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.14  0.13  0.28  0.26


CONTACT:  John H. Castle, CEO
(517) 279-5500


Tags

community bank smbt Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc Southern Michigan Bank & Trust SMBT Q2 Michigan

Related Links

Contact Data