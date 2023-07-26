Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter 2023 net income of $2,696,000, or $0.59 per share, compared to net income of $3,361,000, or $0.74 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. Southern earned $5,701,000, or $1.25 per share, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023 compared to $6,294,000, or $1.39 per share, for the same six-month period a year ago.



Total consolidated assets at June 30, 2023 totaled $1.418 billion compared to $1.277 billion at December 31, 2022. Loan totals grew 12.8%, from December 31, 2022 levels of $886.6 million to $999.7 million. Deposits totaled $1,180.2 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $89.2 million or 8.2%, as compared to year end 2022.

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. stated, “Continued loan growth, particularly in the Jackson market, necessitated additional provision expense this quarter. Asset quality remains strong with very little delinquency. Our financial performance remains solid despite the current rate environment.”

The allowance for loan losses totaled $11,616,000, or 1.16% of loans at June 30, 2023. Net loan recoveries totaled $3,000 for the first six months of 2023, compared to net loan losses of $3,000 during the first six months of 2022. Asset quality remains strong with loan delinquencies totaling just 0.12% of gross loans on June 30, 2023. During the first six months of 2023 $925,000 of provision for credit loss expense was recorded, a result of loan growth. This contrasts with no provision for credit loss for the first six months of 2022.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 0.86% and 1.04%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 12.63% for the first six months of 2023 compared to 14.03% for the first six months of 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margins for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2023 and 2022 was 3.25% and 3.13%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 14 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, and a loan production office in Jackson County, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “anticipated,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.



SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)



June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,311 $ 77,255 Federal funds sold 350 253 Securities available for sale, at fair value 174,197 178,154 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 70,551 69,661 Loans held for sale 130 - Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $11,616 - 2023 ($9,588 – 2022) 988,082 877,038 Premises and equipment, net 22,708 16,545 Accrued interest receivable 5,662 5,535 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 22,154 18,124 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 165 183 Other assets 18,754 20,353 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,418,486 $ 1,276,523 LIABILITIES Deposits : Non-interest bearing $ 246,436 $ 268,704 Interest bearing 933,800 822,347 Total deposits 1,180,236 1,091,051 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 970 11,179 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,424 13,545 Other borrowings 96,900 40,000 Subordinated debentures 34,618 34,584 Total liabilities 1,326,148 1,190,359 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 10,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 4,571,652 shares in 2023 (4,519,179 shares in 2022) 11,425 11,294 Additional paid-in capital 14,396 14,066 Retained earnings 85,856 82,705 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (19,339 ) (21,901 ) Total shareholders’ equity 92,338 86,164 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,418,486 $ 1,276,523



SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 13,163 $ 8,427 $ 25,016 $ 16,412 Federal funds sold and balances with banks 950 236 1,574 286 Securities: Taxable 1,561 1,123 3,088 2,025 Tax-exempt 317 378 646 654 Total interest income 15,991 10,164 30,324 19,377 Interest expense: Deposits 4,972 600 8,739 1,086 Other 1,158 444 1,870 907 Total interest expense 6,130 1,044 10,609 1,993 Net interest income 9,861 9,120 19,715 17,384 Provision for loan losses 650 - 925 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,211 9,120 18,790 17,384 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 433 350 826 712 Trust fees 591 556 1,158 1,133 Net gains on loan sales 55 231 115 495 Earnings on life insurance assets 153 111 299 228 ATM and debit card fee income 473 449 887 865 Other 226 190 447 350 Total non-interest income 1,931 1,887 3,732 3,783 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,685 4,299 9,395 8,291 Occupancy, net 481 395 968 834 Equipment 337 333 659 616 Printing, postage and supplies 120 95 221 207 Telecommunication expenses 89 73 180 157 Professional and outside services 557 383 1,030 773 Software maintenance 552 485 1,071 950 ATM expenses 200 183 407 363 Other 889 723 1,656 1,403 Total non-interest expense 7,910 6,969 15,587 13,594 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,232 4,038 6,935 7,573 Federal income tax provision 536 677 1,234 1,279 NET INCOME $ 2,696 $ 3,361 $ 5,701 $ 6,294 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.59 $ 0.74 $ 1.25 $ 1.39 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.59 0.74 1.25 1.39 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.14 0.13 0.28 0.26



CONTACT: John H. Castle, CEO

(517) 279-5500