The US Probiotics Market Size to Grow at a CAGR 8.0% from 2022 to 2027

The US market has seen a surge in demand for products that support digestive health due to the growing awareness of the impact of dietary choices on overall well-being. This demand can be attributed to factors such as preventive healthcare, an aging population, and a growing interest in natural and holistic approaches to wellness. Regional variations within the US market reveal pockets of higher consumer interest in probiotic products, with areas such as California, New York, and Texas leading the way.

The US Probiotics market's growth is further propelled by the availability of a diverse range of probiotic options, including supplements, yogurts, and functional foods. The rising prevalence of digestive disorders and gastrointestinal issues, such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), has led to individuals seeking natural and alternative methods for managing these conditions. Additionally, the growing wellness and self-care trend has prompted consumers to prioritize gut health, incorporating probiotic products into their daily routines.

The US market caters to a wide array of consumer needs and preferences, with the dynamic and competitive food and beverage industry offering innovative probiotic-infused products, including beverages, snacks, and beauty and skincare items. As per the Food and Health Survey conducted by the International Food Information Council (IFIC) in April 2022, approximately one-third of US respondents actively try to consume probiotics, with 60% attempting to do so at least once a day. Factors such as the rising obesity rates in various US states, and the prevalence of diseases caused by micronutrient deficiencies have also contributed to the growing use of probiotics in food and beverage products. Health practitioners and gastroenterologists in the US have increasingly recommended probiotics for improving digestive health, with companies such as Danone (France), Jarrow Formulas (US), and DowDuPont (US) playing pivotal roles in raising consumer awareness through marketing efforts and the development of probiotic offerings.

Key points about the probiotics market in the US include:

Rapid Growth: The US probiotics market has been experiencing rapid growth in recent years. Factors such as increasing consumer awareness of gut health, rising interest in natural and holistic approaches to wellness, and the popularity of functional foods and dietary supplements have contributed to this growth.

Diverse Product Offerings: Probiotics are available in various forms, including supplements (capsules, tablets, powders, gummies), probiotic-fortified foods (yogurt, kefir, kombucha, pickles), beverages, and even skincare products. This diverse range of offerings caters to different consumer preferences and needs.

Digestive Health Focus: While probiotics are known for their potential to support digestive health, they are also increasingly being recognized for their impact on overall well-being. Consumers are seeking products that can help maintain a healthy gut microbiome and improve digestive function.

Health and Wellness Trend: The US probiotics market is closely linked to the broader health and wellness trend. Consumers are proactively seeking products that can enhance their overall health, including immune function and mental well-being.

Scientific Research and Credibility: The growing body of scientific research on probiotics has enhanced their credibility among consumers and healthcare professionals. Positive media coverage and endorsements from experts have also contributed to increased trust in probiotic products.

By Ingredient: Bacteria is estimated to dominate over the forecasted period

Bacterial strains such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are widely used in probiotic products for human and animal consumption. They have been a popular source historically and have been widely researched microorganisms. Thus, with the rise in positive perceptions of consumers towards probiotics, the bacteria segment will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

