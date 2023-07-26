Wemade CEO outlines blockchain gaming vision at WebX, Asia's largest web3 conference

Tokyo, Japan, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CEO of leading Korean blockchain gaming firm Wemade, Henry Chang, outlined his vision for blockchain game development and growth during his keynote at the WebX show which was held at the Tokyo International Forum in Japan from 25-26 July 2023.

Wemade is a platinum sponsor at WebX, Asia's largest web3 conference planned and managed by CoinPost, Japan's largest crypto/web3 media, which features esteemed speakers including Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Bitcoin.com founder Roger Ver. Wemade plans to introduce and promote the mega-ecosystem of the WEMIX3.0 mainnet in the Japanese blockchain market, and also explore potential collaborations with local game developers.

Speaking on the topic of “The Blockchain Games: Breaking Down the Boundaries of the Games”, Henry said that “blockchain, token and NFT technology will create inter-game economy and inter-game play, which is an innovation in the game industry”.

"The combination of blockchain technology and games is an innovation that transcends three barriers," he explained. “It returns ownership of in-game assets to users, and presents a new paradigm by breaking down the boundaries between games and the real world economy, as well as connecting the games themselves”.

“In three years, all games will transform into blockchain games,” said Henry Chang, “and the WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform, which has everything to service blockchain games, will be a go-to platform for all developers that wish to onboard their games.”

About Wemade

Wemade is accelerating the adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem that will offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services for everyone. For more information, visit https://wemade.com/ and https://www.wemadeonline.co.jp/.



