NeoGames’ Pariplay set for South African expansion with SunBet

LUXEMBOURG, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the “Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced today that its subsidiary Pariplay has expanded in South Africa following a key strategic partnership with SunBet.

The agreement will see the tier-one African operator supplied with certified content from both the proprietary Wizard Games brand, as well as 3rd party content from the Fusion platform.

It becomes the latest expansion in regulated markets for Pariplay, which has enjoyed a strong commercial start to the year with partnerships in North America, Latin America, and Europe, to complement the deal with South Africa’s leading Casino Group.

Pariplay’s Fusion offering consists of over 14,000 games from 120+ suppliers, as well as a comprehensive suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that enhance player value, including Fusion Tournaments, Raffle Rocket, and Spin that Wheel.

Tsachi Maimon, President at NeoGames, said: “Sun International is one of the most well-known casino brands in the African continent, offering incredible land-based as well as online play – through SunBet – for its customers.

“We’re delighted to partner with them to bring not only Fusion aggregation content but also home-grown Wizard Games products to further elevate their players’ array of choice on an interesting and fast-growing regulated market.”

Simon Gregory, CEO at SunBet, said: “Pariplay has a market-leading offering courtesy of both its in-house content and its aggregation platform, and we’re delighted to be able to leverage that into exceptional gaming experiences for our customers.

“From localised slots to world-class games, it’s a fantastic offering and we’re very excited to take our offering to the next level.”

About NeoGames



NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

About Sun International & SunBet

The Sun International brand has a proud legacy in the gaming, hospitality, conferencing, leisure and entertainment sectors. The Group is also one of the industry leaders in online gaming; and thanks to the latest global technology, betting through its SunBet platform, offers an innovative and exciting online betting experience

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “may,” “continue,” “target,” “contemplate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “predict,” “possible,” “potential,” “pursue,” “likely,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding Pariplay’s expansion in South Africa with SunBet, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, without limitation the risk factors set forth in Item 3.D. “Key Information- Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2023, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

