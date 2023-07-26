Nanorobots Market Set to Soar Past USD 12.69Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Nanorobots market , at a global scale, advancement in technology, rising demand for targeted drug delivery, increasing collaboration and partnerships, and trends are promoting the crush of nanorobots in various end-use sectors.

Governments across the world are investing heavily in nanotechnology research and development which majorly includes nanorobotics. These initiatives promote the growth of the market. In the United States, the NNI is a government program focused on accelerating the development of nanotechnology. This initiative includes research and development funding for nanorobotics, which is expected to drive innovation in the field.

Nanorobots are microscopic robots that are made up of individual atoms or molecules. They are designed to perform specific tasks, such as delivering drugs to cells or repairing damaged tissue. Nanorobots are still in the early stages of development, but they have the potential to revolutionize many different fields, including medicine, manufacturing, and environmental remediation.

Prominent Players in Nanorobots Market

Ginkgo Bioworks

Imina Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Klocke Nanotechnik

Oxford Instruments

Klientniek Nanotechnik

Bruker

JEOL

Toronto Nano Instrumentation

EV Group

Xidex

Synthace

Park Systems

Apex Fluid Power

Hytorc

Hydro-Gear

Danaher

Sun Hydraulics

Festo

Emerson

Nanomanipulator Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

The nanomanipulator type dominated the global market owing to its growing application. It is used in medical applications such as drug delivery, cancer treatment and tissue engineering. Therefore, there is increasing investment in research and development activities related to nanomanipulator.

Biomedical is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the biomedical segment is the leading segment due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition, growing demand for many money, invasive surgeries and advancement in nanotechnologies and robotics are fueling the growth.

North America and Asia-Pacific are the leading Markets Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the presence of major market players. The established healthcare sector in the region, increased R&D activity and early adoption of advanced technology has fuelled the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to the increasing investment by government and private organisations in the healthcare sector and rising demand for advanced medical technologies.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Nanorobots market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis.

In January 2023, Ginkgo Bioworks, a synthetic biology company, announced plans to acquire Imina Technologies, a nanorobots company. The acquisition will give Ginkgo Bioworks access to Imina's technology for creating and programming nanorobots.

In February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a scientific instruments company, announced plans to acquire Nanoscale, a nanorobots company. The acquisition will give Thermo Fisher Scientific access to Nanoscale's technology for imaging and analyzing nanorobots.

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

