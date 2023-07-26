US Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market to Surpass 9.97 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increase in the Levels of Biochemical Indicators

Westford, USA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, US secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment (SHPT) market has significantly improved as medical professionals and clinical specialists have become more knowledgeable about the condition. Early detection and evaluation of SHPT for mineral metabolism in chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) is expected to impact the market growth for treatments of this condition positively.

Amgen Inc. is a major player in the US secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment (SHPT) market with a 40% market share, attributed to its strong pharmaceutical portfolio and strategic decisions. Amgen's Sensipar (Cinacalcet) is a popular medication used to treat SHPT.

Prominent Players in US Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis International AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca plc

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Ipsen S.A.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Impax Laboratories, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Vitamin D Analogues Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Encouraging the Osteoid Calcification

The vitamin D analogues segment has emerged as the dominant one in the global US secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment (SHPT) market in terms of revenue share. Vitamin D analogues treatment primarily aims to lower the circulating levels of PTH and encourage osteoid calcification.

The markets in the North America have been leading the global US secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment (SHPT) market in terms of market share for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (SHPT). This can be attributed to the high frequency of renal disorders, increased research and development of novel treatments and significant market players such as Amgen Inc. in this region.

Hospital & Retail Pharmacy Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its High Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease

The hospital & retail pharmacy segment dominates the US secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment (SHPT) market in terms of market revenue share. The high prevalence of chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease has led to a steady rise in dialysis facilities across the country. As a result, hospital pharmacies have become a significant source of secondary hyperparathyroidism therapeutics owing to their availability in these facilities.

Regional markets in the presence of several key market players in the Asia-Pacific, including Amgen Inc. and AbbVie, who are actively expanding their reach in the region, are further contributing to the growth of the US secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment (SHPT) market. Moreover, the growing awareness about the condition and the need for timely diagnosis and treatment in the APAC region is also expected to boost the demand for SHPT treatments.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the US secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment (SHPT) market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in US Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market

Cipla Inc. and its subsidiary Cipla USA Inc. recently announced the launch of a generic version of cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets in the United States. This move came after Cipla Inc. received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for generic cinacalcet hydrochloride tablets.

Lupin recently announced that it had received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the generic version of cinacalcet tablets used to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism.

Key Questions Answered in US Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

