Healthcare Triangle Ransomware Protection and Prevention Initiative Draws Initial Support from Multiple Health System Clients

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) (“HCTI” or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI data processing for the healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced that its new ransomware prevention and protection initiative launched earlier this month is drawing initial interest and support from numerous health system clients seeking critical tools and guidance for preventing and responding to ransomware incidents. The Company is servicing multiple contract agreements for cloud backup and disaster recovery, enabling hospitals and health systems to move disaster recovery to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud to secure resources and scale on demand. This helps to mitigate risks by increasing resilience and meeting compliance requirements. Elastic disaster recovery minimizes downtime with minimal RPO (recovery point objective) and RTO (recovery time objective) for immediate recovery to ransomware events.



“The accelerating volume of national news about ransomware incidents is driving widespread demand for cybersecurity services. Our clients are seeking guidance and protection from solutions that are specific to the concerns and needs of healthcare systems and their patients,” said Lena Kannappan, head of business, strategy and partnerships for Healthcare Triangle. In July alone, one of the country’s largest providers confirmed a data breach impacting 11 hospitals and 12 million patients, and now faces at least four class action lawsuits. A prominent community hospital had to close its doors permanently due to a 2021 ransomware attack that caused devastating financial loss. IBM reported that ‘the average costs of a studied breach in healthcare reached nearly $11 million in 2023 – a 53% price increase since 2020.’ Rural hospitals are particularly vulnerable to risk at these high costs.

“Healthcare Triangle’s mission is to fill a leadership role as the authority on specialized cybersecurity and identity management solutions for organizations ranging from small community healthcare providers to large healthcare systems serving millions of patients. We are in discussions with multiple cybersecurity product vendors and public cloud providers to bring best-of-breed solutions to the hospital community,” Kannappan continued. “In just two weeks, our initiative has drawn a significant amount of interest from our existing health system clients and partners. This strong initial response bodes well for the continuing adoption of our critical resources for preparedness, prevention, detection, response, and recovery from ransomware attacks.”

Key areas of client interest to date include:

Education and training

Threat assessment

Evaluation and recommendations for security processes and tools

Incident management plan preparation

Backup and disaster recovery

Data archival on the cloud

Threat vectors and remediation

Prevention and protection including identity management

Detection, response, and recovery



Commenting on Healthcare Triangle’s ransomware initiative, longstanding client CalvertHealth Medical Center stated, “Hospitals need to take solid steps toward ransomware resilience. With HCTI’s help we have implemented their Amazon Web Services-based disaster recovery solution in order to protect our patients' data.”

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security.

