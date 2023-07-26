Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market is expected to reach US$ 4.3 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of over 8.2%

Wilmington, Delaware, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat , the Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including technology, capacity, end user, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of2019-2028.

Hydrogen electrolyzers are essential for incorporating renewable energy sources into the existing energy infrastructure. By producing hydrogen from extra renewable electricity during times of low demand, which can then be stored and used later when energy demand is high, they provide a method for energy storage and grid balancing.

Market Scope and Report Overview

Market intelligence for the global hydrogen electrolyzer market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (units) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the hydrogen electrolyzer market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Request A Customization: https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-hydrogen-electrolyzer-market/#tab-ux_global_tab

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

More than half of the global market share across technology will continue to be held by the PEM electrolyzer segment over the course of the forecast period. PEM electrolyzers are in high demand in France, Germany, the US, and Japan because they are thought to be the best method for producing efficient, high-purity hydrogen.

Based on end use, it is predicted that the transport sector, which will account for more than 25% of the entire demand, will generate the greatest hydrogen electrolyzer market share over the assessment period. The demand for hydrogen, which is viewed as a clean alternative fuel, is expected to increase due to the growing desire to minimize carbon emissions in the atmosphere.

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The hydrogen electrolyzer market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global hydrogen electrolyzer market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global hydrogen electrolyzer market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the eading companies/brands/ producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Explore more about this report - Request for Sample and Scope of the Study

Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment

In the latest RationalStat analysis, geopolitical conflicts and inflation are the cited economic risks, while concerns about the volatility across energy sectors prevail in Europe and other parts of the world. Some of the potential risks to the economic growth in the leading regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and other developing regions, are inflation, volatile energy prices, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 pandemic.

The global economy experienced heavy headwinds, throughout 2019-2021, as some countries witnessed subdued growth, while other countries continued to grapple with economic slowdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has levied undue pressure across the majority of industries globally and has caused a major economic crisis in the US, India, Italy, the UK, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and many others. Besides, the exit of the UK from the European Union earlier in 2020 and the Russo-Ukraine war in 2022 exacerbated the ever-heightened global uncertainty.

In addition to this, the global economic growth slowed in 2022 to 3.3%, weaker than expected at the end of 2021, mainly weighed down by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the associated cost-of-living crisis in many countries. However, improvement in economic activities during the forecast period is expected. Growth is projected to remain at lower rates in 2023 and 2024, at 2.6% and 2.9% respectively.

Get A Free Sample of Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Report

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global hydrogen electrolyzer market include,

In June 2022, GreenZo Energy, a consultancy for renewable energy, plans to build A new green hydrogen electrolyzer plant with a capacity of 250 megawatts by the end of 2025. For the development of the factory, the corporation plans to invest between Rs 300 and Rs 400 crores. It wants to rely less on importing essential equipment from India.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the hydrogen electrolyzer market growth include Nel ASA, ITM Power, Siemens Energy, McPhy Energy, Plug Power Inc., Ballard Power Systems, Hydrogenics Corporation, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, Air Liquide SA, Linde plc and among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global hydrogen electrolyzer market based on technology, capacity, end user, and region

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Technology Solid-Oxide Hydrogen Electrolyzer Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Hydrogen Electrolyzer Alkaline Hydrogen Electrolyzer

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Capacity Low Capacity Medium Capacity High Capacity

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by End User Ammonia Production Refining Industry Metal Industry Energy and Power Generation Food & Beverages Glass Industry Automotive and Transportation Electronics and Semiconductor Others (Pharma, Methanol, etc.)

Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region North America Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market US Canada Latin America Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Leading Companies and Market Players Nel ASA ITM Power Siemens Energy McPhy Energy Plug Power Inc. Ballard Power Systems Hydrogenics Corporation Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation Air Liquide SA Linde plc



For more information about this report and market players https://store.rationalstat.com/store/global-hydrogen-electrolyzer-market/

Key Questions Answered in the Hydrogen Electrolyzer Report:

What will be the market value of the global hydrogen electrolyzer market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global hydrogen electrolyzer market?

What are the market drivers of the global hydrogen electrolyzer market?

What are the key trends in the global hydrogen electrolyzer market?

Which is the leading region in the global hydrogen electrolyzer market?

What are the major companies operating in the global hydrogen electrolyzer market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global hydrogen electrolyzer market?

Explore Our Trending Reports

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

To get any Deep Down Insight on the Report- Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

sales@rationalstat.com

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245