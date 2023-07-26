Torula Yeast Market to Surpass 3159.49 Million by 2030 Drives Due to the Increasing Population

Westford USA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, Torula yeast market is a highly nutritious food ingredient containing a various essential vitamins and minerals. The yeast is also an excellent source of amino acids which are the building blocks of protein and is known to contain high levels of vitamin B.

Yeasts are microscopic, single-celled organisms that are vital in the food and beverage industry. They are commonly used in the baking and brewing processes to break down sugar and starch through fermentation, which produces the carbon dioxide and alcohol. Yeasts come in different types and forms and one of the most popular commercial food additives is torula yeast in torula yeast market.

Prominent Players in Torula Yeast Market

Associated British Foods plc

Lesaffre Group

Lallemand Inc.

AB Mauri

Leiber GmbH

Chr. Hansen A/S

Alltech Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Nutreco N.V.

Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd.

Kerry Group

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

Synergy Flavors

Titan Biotech Ltd.

Biospringer

Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Biorigin

ICC Brazil

Food and Beverage Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Increasing Consumer Demand for Flavor Enhancer

The food and beverage segment is experiencing a significant growth in the torula yeast market owing to increasing consumer demand for flavor enhancers. This trend has led to the widespread use of torula, a yeast extract that provides a rich umami flavor in a variety of processed foods. For example, Torula is now a common ingredient in burgers, pasta, salad dressings, processed meats and many other food products.

The markets in the North America is expected to dominate the global torula yeast market in the coming years. The rising consumption of convenience foods in the region has been a key driver of torula yeast's popularity, as it is commonly used as a thickener to boost the nutritional value of protein shakes and other protein-based foods.

Instant Yeast Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the its Ability to Dissolve

The instant yeast segment is dominating the torula yeast market due to its ability to dissolve and activate quickly as compared to other forms. This makes it a popular choice for use in various food applications. However, the market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Active dry yeast can be used as a substitute for instant yeast but has slightly different properties.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific are currently experiencing a significant growth in the torula yeast market, driven by increasing consumer awareness of its health benefits and nutritional properties. More consumers are becoming aware of the harmful effects of synthetic flavor enhancers on health as the region's digitalization boom continues. This awareness has driven demand for natural alternatives such as torula yeast.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the torula yeast market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Torula Yeast Market

Texture has become an increasingly important feature in the food industry, particularly in food product applications in 2022. This is because texture can be a subtle yet crucial aspect of a product's sensory experience, impacting the way it feels in the mouth and how consumers perceive it.

Ohly, a leading manufacturer of specialty yeast, recently entered into a long-term supply partnership with Lallemand, a global supplier of yeast and bacteria for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Under this agreement, Lallemand would supply Ohly with cream raw material from Hutchinson for all downstream products at its Boyceville facility in Wisconsin. This strategic partnership would enable Ohly to expand its presence in the market by leveraging Lallemand's established distribution network and expertise in yeast and bacteria production.

Key Questions Answered in Torula Yeast Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

