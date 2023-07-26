Hibiki Run's TOMO Night Unveils Major Collaborations with Renowned Japanese Artists

Osaka, Japan, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TOMO NIGHT × NFT COLLECTION in OSAKA" co-hosted by Hibiki Run and the prominent Japanese NFT creators organization, NFT COLOR , marked another significant milestone in the world of music and digital art. The event saw the participation of a vibrant community of artists, NFT enthusiasts, and industry leaders, underlining the role of such initiatives in fostering a rich, collaborative ecosystem.



Hibiki Run is a mobile application that combines gamification and music discovery. It offers an engaging platform and launchpad for music lovers and artists. This innovative app integrates gamification to revolutionize music discovery, creating ripples within and beyond the Japanese music scene.



A key highlight of the Tomo Night event was the unveiling of a fresh phase of music distribution collaborations with renowned Japanese artists. This included the exclusive pre-release of the theme song " Full Moon Night " by the band Sanzen Sekai , soon to be available on Hibiki Run.



Hibiki Run's continued growth can be attributed to extensive collaborations with local artists and agencies, including Sanzen Sekai. Formed in January 2021, Sanzen Sekai has mesmerized audiences with dynamic vocals and a spirited band, conducting vivacious activities such as monthly solo concerts and concurrent acoustic performances. They also pulled off an impressive crowdfunding feat of 3.15 million yen in just 50 days during the fall of 2022.



To enrich the experience for newcomers at these events, Hibiki Run provides a unique feature where new users can enter a special gift code at the venue to claim a pair of original digital headphones designed by the musicians. These headphones promise not only access to the theme song but an elevated digital music journey.



The success of this recent event builds upon the momentum from the company’s earlier events such as "TomoNight in Shibuya" on May 18 and April 15, 2023. These, rich in exclusive music content and interactive music games, were extensions of the successful inaugural Tomo Night event in Tokyo on February 28, 2023, marking a new type of extravaganza in which music events can be celebrated by pairing with game elements and digital collectibles available both online and offline.



With plans underway for their token launch, HUT, which promises to incentivize both listeners and artists through token rewards, Hibiki Run team turns up the volume on market expansion and product development. Their ongoing strides towards a decentralized and entertaining method of music consumption and distribution echo the potential and future of Web3 and blockchain technology.

Website: https://www.hibikirun.com/



Website https://nftcolor.info/company

