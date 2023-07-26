300 cars confirmed to compete: Action-packed track program revealed for the Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7

For the world’s biggest Porsche gathering the most ambitious and diverse on-track program is being scheduled for Rennsport Reunion 7

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and HSR unveil run groups

Over 300 Porsche already on entry list for four-day Porsche celebration

Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America adds modern racing to weekend

Porsche Cars North America, together with WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR), has formerly announced the all-star on-track schedule for the upcoming Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7. Over 300 race cars will participate in competition at the world’s largest gathering of Porsche enthusiasts across four days. The seventh celebration of Porsche motorsport past, present and future will take place September 28 – October 1 in Monterey, California.

Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) unveiled a schedule of activities for the on-track action for Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7. The world’s largest gathering of Porsche enthusiasts will enjoy eight classes of legendary Porsche race cars spanning seven decades. The September 28 – October 1 event, held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, will celebrate iconic racers from the past, through to the cutting edge of today, including the German marque’s most current international prototype racer, the 963, as well as be the site of rounds 13 and 14 of the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America featuring the mighty 911 GT3 Cup car. In addition to the track competition, boundless family friendly activities will be found around the Monterey, California property all four days.

A record number of entries are expected to take part in the track action within the eight groups. In addition, the Porsche Club of America (PCA) and exhibition car runs will join the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America, the premier one-make race series in the United States and Canada, to entertain enthusiasts of the German sports car manufacturer. The 2.238-mile track, famous for its signature “Corkscrew” turn, will offer nearly constant action from 8:00 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. each day.

The full schedule, and more Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7 news, can be found at: https://www.co.monterey.ca.us/government/government-links/weathertech-raceway/upcoming-events/porsche-rennsport-seven . *

Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7 run groups and models

Stuttgart Cup

956, 962, GT1, WSC, RS Spyder

Werks Trophy

904(6cyl.), 906, 910, 907, 908, 908/2, 908/3 (8 cyl. & turbo), 909, 917 (normally aspirated and turbocharged)

Flacht Cup

964, 993, 996, 997 GT

Weissach Cup

911 (over 2.5 liter), RSR, 3.0 RSR, 2.1 Turbo, 934, 935, 936, 924 GTS, 924 GTR

Eifel Trophy

911 (911 up to 2.5 liter), 911TR, 911ST, 914, 914/6

Gmund Cup

550, 550A, RSK, RS60-61 (4 & 8 cyl.), 2000 GSGT (Dreikantschaber), Abarth Carrera, 356, 904-4 cam, Porsche Specials

GT Exhibition

Porsche 911 GT3 R, Porsche 911 RSR, Porsche 911 RSR-19

ePerformance Exhibition

Porsche 963, Porsche GT4 ePerformance, Porsche 919 Hybrid

Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America

Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (type 992)

All ticket packages remain to attend Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7. For more details, please visit: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/rennsport7/6859?eventidlist=1292064,1292049,1291986,1292086,1291990,1292050,1291987,1291996,1292053,1291989,1291997,1292055,1292054,1291998,1335869&groupby=subcategory

More on the Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America can be found at www.PorscheCarreraCup.us.

Further information, photo and video material are available on Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com.

