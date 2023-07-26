Europe Edible Insects Market to Reach $2.98 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Europe Edible Insects Market by Product (Insect Powder, Insect Meal, Insect Oil), Insect Type (Crickets, Black Soldier Fly, Mealworms, Ants, Grasshoppers), Application (Animal Feed, Pet Food, Protein Bar & Shakes, Bakery, Confectionery) - Forecast to 2030’, the Europe edible insects market is projected to reach $2.98 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 29.0% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the Europe edible insects market is expected to reach 7,85,042.7 tonnes by 2030, at a CAGR of 32.0% during the forecast period 2023–2030.

The growth of this market is attributed to the rising inclination towards the consumption of alternative protein food, the high nutritional value of insects, the environmental benefits of edible insects, and the rising demand for fish feed. Additionally, growing investments in the edible insect sector and rising demand for high-protein food are significant growth opportunities for edible insect vendors in Europe. However, the high cost of insect production and the stringent regulatory framework as food restrains the edible insects market growth in Europe. Low consumer acceptance of entomophagy is a major challenge for the growth of the edible insects market in Europe.

The Europe edible insects market is characterized by a moderately competitive scenario due to many large and small-sized global, regional, and local players. The key players operating in the Europe edible insects market are Ÿnsect (SAS) (France), Protix B.V. (Netherlands), InnovaFeed SAS (France), EnviroFlight, LLC (U.S.), Hargol FoodTech (Israel), Aspire Food Group (U.S.), All Things Bugs LLC (U.S.), EntoCube OY (Finland), Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd (Thailand), JR Unique Foods Ltd (Thailand), Cricket Lab Limited (U.K.), BIOFLYTECH S.L. (Spain), TEBRIO (Spain), nextProtein SA (France), Hexafly (Ireland), Enorm Biofactory A/S (Denmark), HiProMine S.A. (Poland), SFly Comgraf SAS (France), and Protenga Pte. Ltd. (Singapore).

The Europe edible insects market is segmented by product (whole insect, insect powder, insect meal, and insect oil), insect type (crickets, mealworms, black soldier fly, buffalo worms, grasshoppers, ants, silkworms, cicadas, and other edible insects), application (food and beverages and feed), end use (human consumption and animal nutrition), and country (Netherlands, Belgium, France, Denmark, Finland, Germany, and Rest of Europe [RoE]). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.

Among all the products studied in this report, the whole insects segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe edible insects market in 2023. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for whole insects in various culinary applications, the abundant and easy availability of edible insects, the lower cost of insects compared to their processed forms, the high protein content, and the increased demand for whole insects from protein ingredients and food manufacturers for further processing and use in various applications.

Among all the insect types studied in this report, the crickets segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe edible insects market in 2023. The high nutritional value and ease of farming and processing crickets and the growing demand for cricket-based products like protein powders, protein bars, and snacks contribute to this segment’s large share. Additionally, crickets are a lower-carbon alternative to meat. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the approval of house crickets and their larvae for human consumption in powder and other dried forms by the European Union in January 2023 will further be expected to spur the growth of this crickets market in the forthcoming years throughout Europe.

Among all the applications studied in this report, the food and beverages segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe edible insects market. The large market share of this segment is mainly fueled by rising consumer demand for insect-infused food & beverages, the increasing consumption of processed whole insects as food, and the increasing demand for high-quality alternative protein. Additionally, the growing demand for high-protein ingredients for sports nutrition, dietetic food, or food supplements is further expected to create market growth opportunities for stakeholders in this market.

Among all the end uses studied in this report, the human consumption segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe edible insects market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for protein-rich food, the increasing demand for insect-based food products, such as protein powders, protein bars, and snacks, and the rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of insects in human nutrition.

Among all the countries studied in this report, in 2023, the Netherlands is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe edible insects market. The large share of this market is mainly driven by the presence of key insect manufacturers and growing initiatives from the government and other institutions to create awareness about insect foods in the Netherlands.

However, France is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023–2030 owing to the growing venture investment in the edible insects sector, rising use of insect protein, and increasing demand for edible insects from food and beverage companies.

Scope of the Report:

Europe Edible Insects Market Assessment - by Product

Whole Insects

Insect Powder

Insect Meal

Insect Oil

Europe Edible Insects Market Assessment - by Insect Type

Crickets

Black Soldier Fly

Mealworms

Buffalo Worms

Grasshoppers

Ants

Silkworms

Cicadas

Other Edible Insects

Europe Edible Insects Market Assessment - by Application

Food and Beverages Processed Whole Insects Processed Insect Powder Protein Bars & Protein Shakes Baked Products & Snacks Insect Confectioneries Insect Beverages Other Food & Beverage Applications

Feed Animal Feed Aquaculture Feed Pet Food



Europe Edible Insects Market Assessment - by End Use

Human Consumption

Animal Nutrition

Europe Edible Insects Market Assessment—by Country

Netherlands

Belgium

France

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Rest of Europe (RoE)

