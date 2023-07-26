CT/NG Testing Market is Expected to Reach $2.7 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CT/NG testing industry is poised for significant growth in the near future due to increasing awareness and prioritization of sexual health. With rising rates of Chlamydia (CT) and Gonorrhea (NG) infections worldwide, healthcare providers and individuals alike are recognizing the importance of early detection and treatment. This surge in demand for CT/NG testing is driving research and technological advancements, leading to the development of more efficient, accurate, and accessible testing methods. Moreover, the integration of telemedicine and at-home testing kits is expected to revolutionize the industry, making it easier for individuals to get tested and receive timely results discreetly. As governments and healthcare organizations continue to emphasize prevention and sexual health education, the CT/NG testing industry will witness a significant expansion in the near future, ultimately leading to better public health outcomes and reduced disease transmission.

CT/NG Testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.7 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $2.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as the rising prevalence of CT/NG infections, growing investments and funds in CT/NG and increasing awareness for CT/NG diagnosis are driving the growth of this market. However, lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of CT/NG testing instruments is likely to hinder the growth of CT/NG testing market.

CT/NG Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.7 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $2.7 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, testing type, technology, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing opportunities in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Increasing investments and funding to drive market growth

CT/NG Testing market major players covered in the report, such as:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Hologic Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Danaher (US)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Seegene Inc. (South Korea)

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (US)

Binx Health Inc. (US)

Visby Medical Inc. (US)

Geneproof A.S. (Czech Republic)

Bioneer Corporation (South Korea)

Genetic Signatures (Australia)

Microbiologics Inc. (US)

Vircell S.L. (Spain)

Sansure Biotech Inc. (China)

ELITechGroup (France)

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Operon S.A. (Spain)

Tianlong Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

and Goffin Molecular Technologies B.V. (Netherlands)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the CT/NG testing market based on product, testing type, technology, end user, and region:

By Product

Assays & Kits

Instruments/Analyzers

By Testing Type

Lab Tests

PoC Tests

By Technology

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Immunodiagnostics

Other Technologies

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the CT/NG Testing market include:

Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department

R&D Department

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) acquired TIB Molbiol (Germany), to expand its PCR test portfolio with a wide range of assays for infectious diseases.

In May 2022, Hologic, Inc. (US) acquired Diagenode (US), a developer and manufacturer of molecular diagnostic assays and epigenetics products. This acquisition will further strengthen the company’s molecular diagnostics business by expanding its international capabilities and improving its regional time-to-market.

In December 2021, Hologic, Inc. (US) launched Panther Trax for high-volume molecular testing.

In September 2020, QIAGEN (Netherlands) Acquired NeuMoDx Molecular (US) to expand QIAGEN’s portfolio of automated molecular testing solutions based on the proven PCR technology.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global CT/NG testing market, by product, testing type, technology, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall CT/NG testing market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies2

To track and analyze company developments such as product launches & approvals, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and other developments

To benchmark players within the market using the proprietary Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product excellence

