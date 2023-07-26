Lumens Unveils New Trade Education Hub: Design on Demand

Walnut Creek, CA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumens, the premier online design destination for consumers and trade professionals, is proud to announce the expansion of its Trade Education program through the launch of the Design on Demand school. As part of this initiative, Lumens now offers free access to recorded live courses through the Lumens website.

The Design on Demand program by Lumens presents a diverse curriculum specifically tailored to the architecture and design community, providing exclusive content on lighting design and other relevant design topics. Led by industry experts and renowned design brands, these one-hour courses cover subjects such as lighting with LED, designer discussions and more.

A key benefit of the Lumens Trade Education courses is their accreditation and recognition by esteemed organizations within the industry. Continuing education units are available for organizations such as ALA, ASID, IDC, IDEC, IIDA, and AIA. Upon completion of each course, attendees can receive their CEU certificates via email.

"Our new Design on Demand program offers our Trade Partners the flexibility and convenience they need," said Lumens CEO Laura Walsh. "We are delighted to provide free education courses to architects and design professionals, empowering them with practical skills and knowledge to enhance their design processes and foster professional growth."

Enrollment in Design on Demand is free, as is attending the live virtual events, and CEU credit may be earned either way the content is accessed. Attendees of live webinars may participate in question-and-answer portions in some courses and can access the recordings of those sessions via Design on Demand for future reference.

To learn more about Lumens' Trade Education program and apply to become a Trade Advantage Partner, visit https://www.lumens.com/trade.

###

Lumens | Enlightened by Design

Lumens is North America’s premier destination for modern lighting, furniture and décor, serving trade and contract professionals as well as consumers. We travel the world to source from 420+ global design brands, curating a product assortment that features iconic designs as well as the latest in contemporary interior décor, including exclusive pieces that can’t be found anywhere else. Lumens’ vision to inspire and connect the world with good design has driven the company to be a leader in innovation, delivering a best-in-class customer experience through our website, brand partnerships, editorial content, and team of design experts and ALA-certified product specialists. Founded in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2001 and incorporating the heritage of YLighting, Lumens is part of international group Design Holding. www.lumens.com.



Design Holding is a leading global high-end design group operating a number of legacy brands in the world of luxury furnishings and lighting, with a European cultural heritage. Driven by a purpose of “We design for a beautiful life,” the Group designs for the planet, people and culture.

Attachment