Controls Industry Veteran Simon Mahoney Joins Generative Autonomy PropTech Innovator PassiveLogic to Lead Quantum Alliance

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PassiveLogic, creator of the first fully autonomous platform for buildings, announced today that Simon Mahoney has joined the company as the Head of the Quantum Alliance: a cooperative effort between industry and public agencies to move the building industry toward full autonomy through computational digital twins that operate on the Quantum Standard.



Mahoney was previously General Manager Pacific of Global Products at Johnson Controls where he was responsible for the company’s products sold in the area to independent channels. At the same time, he was the Business Development Manager Asia at EasyIO and managed overall business in Asia and was responsible for its pricing, strategy, and marketing. Before Johnson Controls’ acquisition of EasyIO, Mahoney served as EasyIO’s Vice President of Asia and managed Google’s global accounts with EasyIO. Before joining EasyIO, Mahoney served as the Director of Distribution of Asia Pacific at Automated Logic where he worked for 17 years.

“I am thrilled to join PassiveLogic and bring more partners to the table to expand what the Quantum Alliance can achieve,” said Mahoney. “It’s not often that companies are leading innovation in several key markets at once — from building controls, to AI, to energy efficiency — and I look forward to increased adoption of the digital twin standard to pave the way to autonomous buildings and smart cities.”

PassiveLogic launched the Quantum Alliance in 2022, partnering with Brookfield, NVIDIA, Belimo, US Department of Energy, and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The alliance is creating a roadmap for a future digital ecosystem that includes real-time building controls using the Quantum Standard.

The Quantum Standard is the interoperable open digital twin standard for autonomous systems, allowing data to be queried and explored and enabling the world’s first building-level API. The standard is a physics-based ontology that provides a single description language for building projects—from design to operation— which enables fully autonomous building controls alongside an interaction mechanism for smart cities.

“Simon brings over 30 years of experience supporting innovative companies on a global scale, especially where they relate to controls,” said PassiveLogic CEO Troy Harvey. “With Simon’s leadership, we look forward to the industry-wide acceptance of Quantum, enabling the building industry to finally achieve autonomy.”

PassiveLogic is changing the future of the built environment by powering autonomous building systems and providing the foundation for smart cities. The current technology behind building controls has remained unchanged for decades. PassiveLogic has reimagined how we design, build, operate, maintain, and manage buildings using revolutionary "deep physics" Digital Twins, and AI-enabled future-forward controls. In a world increasingly impacted by climate change, PassiveLogic has developed a way to cut energy consumption by one-third, by making building controls truly intelligent.

