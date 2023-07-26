Schurz Communications Announces the Retirement of Senior Vice President Brian Lynch

MISHAWAKA, Ind., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schurz Communications, Inc. (“Schurz”) today announced the upcoming retirement of Brian Lynch, Senior Vice President. After serving fourteen years with Schurz, and the last seven as SVP of Broadband, Lynch will retire December 31, 2023.



“Brian has earned the respect of his peers, his team members, and the entire industry over the course of his three decades in cable and broadband,” said John Reardon, President and CEO, Schurz Communications. “He is a strong strategic thinker and a dedicated leader, who has kept Antietam Broadband, and the entire Schurz Broadband Division, ahead of the competition through his focus on delivering excellent customer service and value. We wish him all the best. He will be truly missed.”

Schurz’s broadband portfolio includes six regional companies including Antietam Broadband in Maryland, Burlington Telecom in Vermont, Hiawatha Broadband in Minnesota, Long Lines Broadband in Iowa and South Dakota, NKTelco in Ohio, and Orbitel Communications in Arizona. As SVP of Broadband, Lynch has managed these businesses since 2016. Earlier, he was Vice President of Cable Operations for Schurz and also served as President of Antietam, where he started nearly 25 years ago.

“I am truly fortunate to have worked with some of the best people in my career at Schurz,” said Lynch. “The broadband portfolio continues to grow, and I will work with the team to ensure a seamless management transition as I prepare for my retirement at the end of the year.”

Schurz has engaged executive placement and advisory firm Competitive Telecoms Group to conduct a search for Lynch’s replacement.