Landmark College Partners with Virtual Internships to Expand Career Opportunities for Students with Learning Differences

PUTNEY, Vt., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark College , the premier institution for students with learning differences, is partnering with Virtual Internships to match students with internships among a global network of employers. This exciting collaboration aims to broaden the range of opportunities accessible to Landmark College students, providing them with invaluable real-world experience and bolstering their career prospects.



Virtual Internships has a global network of 13,000+ host companies spanning 18 career fields. This extensive reach guarantees placement for students regardless of their location or background in their field of interest. Additionally, Virtual Internships provides wrap-around support to ensure students are successful including career coaching, continuous check-ins, and training for employers on how to structure their internship projects.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to ensuring our students are fully prepared to navigate the professional world with confidence,” said Jan Coplan, Senior Director of Employer Relations and Career Connections at Landmark College. “Our population faces numerous barriers to employment, so we have to lead the way for both the neurodivergent and neurotypical. Virtual Internships’ approach to internship placement and program scaffolding includes all the essential pieces we know result in positive outcomes for students.”

Landmark College’s distinctive approach to teaching and learning serves students with diverse learning profiles, including dyslexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and autism. The partnership with Virtual Internships is designed to break down the traditional barriers faced by Landmark College students in securing internships by matching them with employers who recognize their unique strengths and potential.

"We believe that every student, regardless of their location, background, or learning style, deserves a chance to grow and develop through practical work experience,” said Daniel Nivern, CEO and Co-founder of Virtual Internships. “Partnering with Landmark College, an institution that shares our commitment to inclusive and experiential education, perfectly aligns with our mission. We are excited to help Landmark’s students bring their unique talents to workplaces around the world.”

Landmark College’s work with Virtual Internships recently began with the placement of a cohort of students in summer internships. Students started by identifying their area of interest and Virtual Internships matched them with companies in related fields who were willing to undergo a brief training on how to structure internship programs for neurodiverse students. One of those students is Liam Miller, who secured a summer internship with a graphic design company in Colombia.

“I am interested in becoming a graphic designer when I graduate, and the highlight of my internship so far has been learning more of the skills and techniques I need to pursue that career goal,” said Mr. Miller.

The collaboration between Landmark College and Virtual Internships comes at a time when the importance of remote learning and working opportunities is increasingly recognized. By connecting students with diverse learning profiles to a myriad of professional opportunities, this partnership promotes inclusivity in the job market.

Landmark College students who are interested in pursuing an online internship in the fall term can learn more by visiting www.landmark.edu/academics/career-connections .

For more information about how Virtual Internships partners with universities to expand access to internship opportunities, visit www.virtualinternships.com/universities .

About Virtual Internships

Virtual Internships is the leading internship platform that guarantees internship placements for students worldwide. Through partnerships with universities, governments, and non-profit organizations, Virtual Internships removes the traditional barriers to internships so that students can access relevant career opportunities regardless of their location or background. Virtual Internships has a network of 13,000+ host companies in 18 career fields ensuring every student gains the skills and experience to enter the workforce with confidence.

About Landmark College

Landmark College was the first institution of higher education to exclusively serve students who learn differently, including students with learning disabilities (such as dyslexia), ADHD, autism, or executive function challenges. The College offers associate and bachelor’s degrees as well as short-term programs on its Putney, Vermont campus along with a growing selection of online programs. Learn more at www.landmark.edu.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39dee860-ac3f-44c3-ae8d-077154113354