Del Taco Expands Footprint in Bradenton With New Fresh Flex Restaurant

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced the opening of its newest Fresh Flex location at 5425 14th Street W., in Bradenton, Florida. The opening marks the second modernized Del Taco restaurant in Manatee County that offers diner-friendly features like dual drive-thru lanes and secure lockers for third-party to-go orders.



“Our first Fresh Flex location in Bradenton was such a hit in the local community that we wanted to expand Del Taco’s footprint and open a second restaurant to feed even more hungry diners,” said store operator Benny Rosales. “We look forward to offering everyone from existing fans to new customers delicious food at affordable prices.”

Del Taco’s Fresh Flex layout offers a sleek, modernized design with bold color palettes including a glowing green tower and the brand’s iconic sun logo muraled on the wall. Part of the brand’s Menu of Venues business model, Fresh Flex layouts are designed to provide a more streamlined and convenient experience for the guest and showcase Del Taco’s working kitchen.

Bradenton residents can take advantage of the brand’s classic menu items that are offered year-round including a lineup of EPIC Burritos, Tacos, Burgers and Del Taco’s World-Famous Crinkle Cut Fries. As part of the Del Taco Better Mex™ promise, each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch and fresh house-made guacamole.

For those interested in joining the Bradenton Del Taco team, the store is hiring, and open positions can be found at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.