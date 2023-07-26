M&A Gusto Continues: FP Transitions Rallies to Meet Demand

Lake Oswego, OR, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National wealth management consulting firm, FP Transitions, reports a continuous surge in independent financial advisor mergers, sales and acquisitions. With deal flow rivaling that of last year, the company adds another round of lawyers, analysts and industry consultants to its M&A and consulting teams. With more than 70 inquiries for each opportunity, FP Transitions’ data shows market demand continues to outpace supply, and is further fueled by a growing appetite of next generation owners (G2s) engaging in ownership earlier than prior generations.

This momentum of G2s seeking ownership paths has created greater opportunity in the independent space, and FP Transitions’ CEO and principal, Brad Bueermann , cites a ripple effect across the industry. “For decades, FP Transitions has focused on preparing both owners and next generation owners to establish, build and transition firms from one leadership team to the next. What we’re seeing now is a culmination of those efforts meeting the essential demands of 100,000 advisors gearing up for retirement by 2042.” Of these retiring advisors, Cerulli data indicates nearly 45% are planning an internal transfer of ownership to an employee or family member.

Coaching ownership teams to mark, measure, monitor and master their firm’s value and growth potential has been a priority since FP Transitions’ inception in 1999. Annually, the company speaks at nearly 50 events on the topics of valuation, key performance indicators (KPIs) and growth strategies, and their Equity Management Solutions ® (EMS TM ) service supports over 1,200 advisors.

Joining FP Transitions’ ranks are seven experts, including industry veterans Greg Drozdow and David Ambrico , as well as two marketers and three legal consultants - bringing the company’s cumulative legal count to nine lawyers and three paralegals. Both experienced financial planners, Ambrico and Drozdow will help advisors navigate their journeys from book, to practice, to business, and bolster an already burgeoning team at FP Transitions of former advisors and industry executives.

Drozdow, formerly of Snappy Kraken and now a consultant on the EMSTM team led by Director Marcus Hagood , will work directly with clients, elevating ideas and solutions that amplify organic growth, as well as preparing firms to successfully acquire. “Advisors often struggle with consistent growth, with most relying on referrals and inorganic strategies,” shared Drozdow. “Advisors now have an entire fleet of marketing tools and growth resources they can deploy at reasonable cost to produce steady, predictable growth, tangible business value, and achieve specific long-term goals."

Meanwhile, Ambrico, formerly with Allworth Financial and eMoney Advisor, will support business development for the firm under the direction of Scott Leak, CFP ® . “As a former advisor, I empathize and appreciate the connection owners have to their business. Providing them insights that empower their success - through next level growth or beginning a multi-faceted succession strategy - is exactly why I joined FP Transitions,” shared Ambrico.

Heading into fall 2023, FP Transitions anticipates deal flow to continue at its current pace. The firm’s EMS TM Professional consulting service launched earlier this year at $500 per month, and includes a Continuity Plan, annual assessment of a business’ equity value and comprehensive benchmarking report, plus coaching to a personally curated set of key performance indicators. Their proprietary benchmarking dashboard is built upon over 15,000 business valuations over the prior twenty years.

The firm continues to reinvest in its technology, data and employees, including its new Mergers and Acquisitions portal , an enhanced FP Insights EMSTM client dashboard equipped with new benchmarking views, and a complete website overhaul.