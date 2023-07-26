GitLab Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DIB) Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab Inc., ​the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DIB) reports. The reports highlight GitLab’s progress and performance across key ESG & DIB priorities and includes GitLab’s data covering fiscal year 2023 (February 2022 to January 2023).



“As we work toward achieving our mission to enable everyone to contribute, our inaugural ESG and DIB reports highlight the key initiatives, policies, and investments we are committed to continue both externally and for our team members, together, one year at a time,” said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and chief executive officer, GitLab. ”Focusing on ESG and DIB helps us accelerate innovation, attract top talent, and deepen team member engagement. I’m proud of how far we have come and excited for the impact GitLab will have as we continue on our journey.”

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Environmental

GitLab is dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint as a company without direct emissions from company owned facilities or direct energy consumption. GitLab has partnered with Watershed to conduct its first greenhouse gas inventory, which will drive the company’s climate action plan to understand its key sources of emissions, set reduction goals and educate team members on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at home.

Social

The active worldwide community has been fundamental to the transparency of GitLab helping to build trust in the product as decisions, changes and the overall direction of the open source project are open for everyone to see. GitLab’s community programs, which include GitLab for education, GitLab for open source, and GitLab for startups aim to put GitLab’s most powerful features in the hands of communities that may not otherwise have the means to access them.

Governance

GitLab is committed to the highest standards of legal and ethical business conduct and has long operated its business consistent with written operating principles and policies that reinforce this commitment. The organization strives to set an example by empowering the wider GitLab community to build and work with the highest levels of security through its DevSecOps platform.

Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DIB)

DIB is fundamental to the success of GitLab and is an integral part of the company’s future. As such, the company strives to create a team that is representative of its users, and a work environment that is transparent and fosters a space in which everyone is welcomed. Authentic collaboration results in innovative solutions, enhanced efficiencies and allows GitLab to meet the needs of its customers.

The full ESG report can be viewed here and the DIB report can be viewed here.

