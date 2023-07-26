Asia Medical/Hospital Beds Market to Surpass 904.35 Million by 2030 Drives Due to the Aging Population and Increasing Healthcare Investments

Westford USA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia Pacific (UNESCAP) reports that the elderly (aged 60 years and above) in the region accounted for 12.4% of the total population in 2016. However, this figure is expected to increase significantly and reach over 1.3 billion people, or more than a quarter of the population, by 2050 in the Asia medical/hospital beds market . This demographic shift is not uniform across the region, with some areas experiencing higher ageing rates than others.

Smart hospital beds are equipped with various sensors such as body temperature, blood pressure, heartbeat, oxygen and pressure to monitor patient signals continuously. This real-time data is transmitted to a central system for physician review and plays a critical role in caring for patients who require critical care in the Asia medical/hospital beds market.

Critical Care Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Increased Incidence of Chronic Diseases

The Asia medical/hospital beds market is dominated by the critical care segment, which accounts for the most significant proportion of the market. Critical care services are crucial for patients who require the immediate, life-saving intervention to support their vital organs. Consequently, the beds used in critical care units are essential components of these units.

The markets in the North America are not directly involved in the Asia medical/hospital beds market, its companies can play a role in supplying medical equipment and technologies to Asia. This can significantly impact the market as the technologies and equipment provided by North American companies can influence the quality of care provided to patients in the region.

Powered Beds Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Wide Range of Functionalities

The Asia medical/hospital beds market is projected to witness significant growth in the powered beds segment. These beds offer a wide range of functionalities, including position adjustment, the availability of monitoring sensors, and fall detection, which not only enhance patient comfort but also help improve caregiver efficiency. In addition, the use of powered beds reduces the risk of repetitive strain injuries (RSI) among caregivers by automating tasks that would otherwise require manual effort.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are projected to significantly contribute to the growth of the Asia medical/hospital beds market. In particular, India occupies the region's largest market share. This can be attributed to several factors, including the increased incidence of chronic diseases such as digestive, urinary, respiratory, and reproductive cancer.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Asia medical/hospital beds market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Asia Medical/Hospital Beds Market

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Asia's largest private hospital in Faridabad in 2022. In addition, it offers 81 specialities, including eight centres of excellence (CoEs) dedicated to oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases, transplants, and mother and child care.

Dozee, an Indian medical device manufacturer, collaborated with midmark India to launch a smart connected bed in 2022. The new technology is designed to allow hospitals to continuously monitor patients' conditions in step-down ICUs and other non-ICU wards. The smart bed is equipped with sensors that track a patient's vital signs, including heart rate, respiratory rate, and movement. This real-time data can then be transmitted wirelessly to a monitoring system, allowing medical staff to closely track patients' progress and respond quickly to any changes in their condition.

Key Questions Answered in Asia Medical/Hospital Beds Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

