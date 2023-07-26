Considering Serving On Your HOA Board Of Directors? Read These Tips First!

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, strongly encourages every qualified individual to participate in the management of their homeowners association (HOA). But while it may sound exciting to help your fellow residents, there are a few things every potential board candidate should do first.

Research the issues affecting your community. Residents elect you to make decisions on their behalf, so it is crucial to be informed about what matters most to your community. Attend board meetings to familiarize yourself with issues and concerns the board deals with. With a solid grasp of the responsibilities and challenges faced by the board, you will be prepared to serve and make a positive impact on the community.

Read your governing documents. Within them, you will find information and guidelines about hosting a board election, election procedures, and candidate eligibility requirements. They are the constitution, law, and regulations that explain how a community operates. Governing documents include other critical forms, like the codes, covenants, and restrictions and bylaws. These are key, as they directly impact the board’s decision-making process.

Know what the role entails. Every HOA board member has designated responsibilities that keep the association running smoothly. Understand what you would be expected to do and confirm that you can execute those duties. While it varies by community, each officer has specific tasks related to the operation of the association. To determine if you are suited for a particular role, identify your strengths and determine what skills and qualities you can bring to the table.

Get to know people. Develop personal relationships by attending meetings and social events, engaging on your community app, and chatting with neighbors at the mailbox. Let people know you are interested in running for the board and explain what makes you an ideal candidate. Get input, ask for feedback, and welcome opinions. As a potential leader of the community, you must prove to your fellow homeowners that you are reliable, trustworthy, and the right choice for the job.

Follow nomination procedures. Your association likely has formal processes and guidelines board candidates must adhere to. Demonstrate your grasp of nomination procedures and follow them closely. Some of the more common methods of nomination include traditional nomination, self-nomination, floor nominations, and write-in candidates.

Remain current on industry trends. Associa offers numerous free webinars and in-person seminars throughout the year to help new and experienced board members learn how to better manage their communities. Contact your community manager or local Associa branch to learn more about their next board of director education session.

