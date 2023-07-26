Global Frozen Egg Market is expected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of over 6.5%

Wilmington, Delaware, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat , the Global Frozen Egg Market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, end user, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of2019-2028.

The term "frozen eggs" usually refers to raw eggs that have been cracked and frozen, frequently to preserve them for use in the future. The convenience reduced food waste, and increased shelf life of this method of egg preservation are just a few advantages.

Market Scope and Report Overview

Market intelligence for the global frozen egg market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (‘000 units/tons) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the frozen egg market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Frozen Egg Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product type, whole egg is dominating the frozen egg market as it is versatile and commonly used in various culinary applications, which could contribute to their dominance in the frozen egg market.

Based on end user, The use of frozen eggs in baking is growing in popularity. In private cafeterias at institutions including schools, hospitals, and commercial businesses, everyday meals are being replaced with frozen egg products.

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The frozen egg market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global frozen egg market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global frozen egg market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/brands/producers/ suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global frozen egg market include,

In 2021, NestFresh Inc., a leader in locally produced humane and sustainable eggs, acquired New Barn Organics to expand its market share in the ethical food sector. Additionally, it unveiled a new EGG POP brand to further showcase its leadership.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the frozen egg market growth include Cal-Maine Foods Inc., Eurovo Group, Rembrandt Foods, Michael Foods Inc., Hickman’s Family Farms, Papetti’s Hygrade Egg Products, Rose Acre Farms, Sauder’s Eggs, Wulro BV, Boulangerie-Patisserie Chabert and among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global frozen egg market based on product type, end user, and region

Global Frozen Egg Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Product Type Whole Eggs Egg Whites Egg Yolk

Global Frozen Egg Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by End User Food Processing Sauces and Dips Ice-creams Frozen Desserts Bakery Products Confectionery Dressings Noodles and Pasts Others (Mayo, etc.) Retails Offline Channel Convenience Stores Discount Stores Modern Trade Online Channel E-commerce Websites Brand-owned Websites

Global Frozen Egg Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region North America Frozen Egg Market US Canada Latin America Frozen Egg Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Frozen Egg Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Frozen Egg Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Frozen Egg Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Frozen Egg Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Leading Companies and Market Players Cal-Maine Foods Inc. Eurovo Group Rembrandt Foods Michael Foods Inc. Hickman’s Family Farms Papetti’s Hygrade Egg Products Rose Acre Farms Sauder’s Eggs Wulro BV Boulangerie-Patisserie Chabert



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

