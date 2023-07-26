Air Traffic Control Simulation and Training Market Revenues to Reach USD 1.75 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Air Traffic Control Simulation and Training Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 1.15 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period.



The growing global pilot demand over the years has led to high demand for training aircraft and simulators in flight schools. Many airlines are also facing pilot shortage issues, which are affecting their daily operations. In general, flights with a duration of more than 12 hours require a team of four pilots. Nevertheless, several airlines are still operating such long-haul routes with three pilots due to a shortage of pilots. The absence of trained pilots to cater to the ever-growing demand is presumed to generate demand for pilot training globally.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 1.15 billion Market Size (2028) USD 1.75 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 8.72% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Airlines facing pilot shortage issues. Airlines aggressively expanding their global networks and adding several new aircraft to their fleet every year.

Who are the Top Companies in the Air Traffic Control Simulation and Training Market?



The air traffic control simulation and training market is moderately concentrated. Simulation and training providers and equipment manufacturers are persistently striving to build brand reputation and reach out to geographic extremes to attract more customers.

The noteworthy players holding the air traffic control simulation and training industry are:

CAE Inc.

FlightSafety International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (Textron Inc.)

The Boeing Company

Frasca International Inc.

ALSIM EMEA (HQ)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Airbus SE

Simcom Aviation Training

Precision Flight Controls Inc.

FAAC Inc.

Avion Group

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Helicopter Services Market Report - The helicopter services market size is estimated at USD 25.01 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 42.16 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.01% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The helicopter services market size is estimated at USD 25.01 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 42.16 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.01% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Heliport Market Report - The heliport market size is expected to grow from USD 68.42 million in 2023 to USD 77.75 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.59% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Air Traffic Control Simulation and Training Market Report :

Fixed-wing Aircraft to Dominate the Market

By aircraft type, the fixed-wing segment held the leading market share in 2022. It is further expected to control the market throughout the forecast period. The procurement of new aircraft for commercial and general aviation has caused a pilot shortage over the years.

The requirement for pilots has fostered the founding of several flight training institutes worldwide, forcing flight simulation and training equipment to provide certified training services to aviation aspirants.

North America to Witness Significant Growth

North America held the largest market share, chiefly due to a large aviation market in the United States. Air passenger traffic in the region has expanded at a rapid pace in the past decade, thereby generating the need for airlines to expand in terms of fleet size and new routes.

As per the FAA, the number of pilots in the United States has drastically reduced since 1990. Conversely, in the last few years, the number progressed, with 103,879 commercial pilots serving the airlines in the United States in 2021.

What are the Latest Developments in the Air Traffic Control Simulation and Training Market ?

In July 2022, L3Harris Technologies was awarded a contract by Airbus to supply an A320-family full flight simulator for its Toulouse Training Centre.

In January 2022, MPS was awarded a contract by Grupo Aeromexico (Aeromexico) for a B737 MAX FTD FAA Level 5. The simulator is anticipated to be installed in mid-2022 in Aeromexico’s training center located in Mexico City.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Air Traffic Control Simulation and Training Market Based on Training Type, Aircraft Type, and Geography:

By Training Type Full Flight Simulator (FFS) Flight Training Devices (FDS) Other Training Types

By Aircraft Type Fixed-wing Aircraft Rotorcraft

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Spain Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Air Traffic Control Simulation and Training Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Aircraft Engine MRO Market Report – The aircraft engine MRO market size is expected to grow from USD 37.75 billion in 2023 to USD 51.41 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

– The aircraft engine MRO market size is expected to grow from USD 37.75 billion in 2023 to USD 51.41 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interior Market Report – The commercial aircraft cabin interior market size is estimated at USD 5.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.46 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

– The commercial aircraft cabin interior market size is estimated at USD 5.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.46 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2023-2029). Commercial Helicopters Market Report - The commercial helicopters market size is estimated at USD 743.40 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 959.23 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

Attachment