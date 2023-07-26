Probiotics Market Revenues to Reach USD 105.48 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Probiotics Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 73.37 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period.

Probiotics have been offered for decades, steered by strain-specific health benefits. As per the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics, scientific researches on probiotic strains reveal health benefits in reducing necrotizing enterocolitis in preterm infants, reducing the occurrence of atopic issues such as eczema in infants and colic symptoms in breastfed babies, and lowering the risk or duration of upper respiratory tract infections or gut infections.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 73.37 billion Market Size (2028) USD 105.48 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.53% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Strain-specific health benefits of probiotics. The increase in the consumption of functional foods.

Who are the Top Companies in the Probiotics Market?

The global probiotics market is highly competitive, with key players holding the market.

The noteworthy players holding the global probiotics market are:

PepsiCo Inc.

Nestle SA

Danone SA

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

Now Foods

BioGaia

Reckitt Benckiser LLC

Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd

Amway Corp.

Lifeway Foods Inc.

Key Highlights from the Probiotics Market Report :

Rising Health Awareness Promoting Demand

The mounting consumer awareness of gut health is anticipated to propel probiotic demand. Key players have been actively offered probiotic food, drinks, and supplements, as maintaining a healthy gut is important to consumers.

An intensified number of consumers are accepting the role of gut health in physical health, weight management, and maintaining energy levels, which is likely to boost probiotic demand in the coming years. The developing awareness about nutrition's impact on health and towering proclivity toward healthier diets triggers the production and commercialization of food with certain health claims by manufacturers.

APAC Region Anticipated to Dominate the Market

Probiotics are crucial in treating digestive, gastrointestinal, and bowel problems related to the gut. Probiotic supplements that better health while providing essential nutrition are becoming more popular as people become more aware of the connection between diet and health. Probiotic capsules are a dominant segment in the market.

The other segments, including gummies, oral sticks, and melts, are projected to expand during the forecast period despite capsules’ dominance. The Asia-Pacific probiotics market is steered by mounting awareness and interest in new technology, media coverage, and consumer demand.

What are the Latest Developments in the Probiotics Market?

In January 2023, KeVita expanded its line of Sparkling Probiotic Lemonade by adding mango flavor to the existing range of classic and peach probiotic lemonade.

In September 2022, Nestle Garden of Life opened its first probiotic product in China. In the baby food category, baby cereal accounts for a major share of the segment, led by increasing innovations in the segment.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Probiotics Market Based on Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography:

By Type Probiotics Food Yogurt Bakery/Breakfast Cereals Baby Food and Infant Formula Other Probiotic Foods Probiotics Drinks Fruit-based Probiotic Drinks Dairy-based Probiotic Drinks Dietary Supplements Animal Feeds/Foods

By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Pharmacies and Health Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail Stores Other Distribution Channels

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe United Kingdom Spain Germany France Italy Russia Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Probiotics Market Report (2023-2028) .

