Banana Market Revenues to Reach USD 145.40 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Banana Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 139.72 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 0.80% during the forecast period.

Bananas are the fourth most important food crop globally and the most consumed fruit worldwide. India is the world's leading producer of bananas. Ecuador is the largest exporter. Other major banana-exporting countries include the Philippines, Costa Rica, and Colombia. The United States is the leading importer of bananas. In recent years, there has been a focus on developing sustainable marketing and processing lines for bananas to prevent disruptions caused by trade and disasters that can affect the market's growth.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 139.72 billion Market Size (2028) USD 145.40 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 0.80% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Middle East & Africa Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Sustainable marketing efforts. Increasing health consciousness.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Banana Market?

The market is consolidated, with a few major players dominating the market. Partnership and production expansion are observed to be the prime strategies major players adopt to consolidate their positions.

The significant players in the global banana market are,

Fresh Del Monte

Chiquita Brands International Sarl

Fyffes

Dole Food Company

Reybanpac

One Banana

Bonita Banana (Noboa Group)

Global Banana

Key Highlights from the Global Banana Market Report :

Increasing Health Consciousness

Bananas are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, dietary fibers, and protein. They contribute to the proper functioning of the metabolism and the nervous system and aid digestion.

Bananas are used in various food products, including breakfast cereals, ice creams, and desserts, other than being consumed raw. Bananas are also being increasingly used as a natural and healthier alternative for replenishing energy and electrolytes, replacing sports drinks.

The constant development in banana production is driven by consumer consciousness regarding economic, environmental, and social well-being. Developed countries are witnessing increasing imports of bananas.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Banana Market

The Asia-Pacific region leads the global banana market, accounting for 55.4% of global production. The per capita consumption of bananas is increasing in the Asia-Pacific region due to population growth, leading to higher production levels to meet the demand.

In India, most of the production is consumed locally, and the country represents only 1% of the world's banana exports.

Governments in the region support banana production and export due to their high export potential in the global market.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Banana Market?

In October 2022, Greenikk, a Kerala-based agribusiness startup in India, launched an end-to-end supply chain to connect banana cultivators, traders, and exporters on a single platform.

In August 2022, Usman Banana Farm, Tayan Banana Farm, and Abai Banana Farms invested over USD 8.7 million in Matanog in the Maguindanao province in the Philippines to increase banana production.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Banana Market Based on Geography

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Costa Rica Mexico Europe Germany Netherlands Asia-Pacific India China Indonesia Phillipines South America Equador Columbia Brazil Africa Angola Egypt



