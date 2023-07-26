Powder Metallurgy Market Revenues to Reach USD 24.92 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Powder Metallurgy Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 19.83 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period.



Powder metallurgy makes things that use less energy and has better performance and more design options than traditional methods, such as casting, forging, extrusion, stamping, and machining. Powder metallurgy is being employed more and more by automotive OEMs, which is a main factor driving the market. In the coming years, market prospects are also expected to come from the mounting use of P/M techniques in the medical field.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 19.83 billion Market Size (2028) USD 24.92 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.68% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The mounting use of P/M techniques in the medical field. The increase in automotive OEMs.

Who are the Top Companies in the Powder Metallurgy Market?



The global powder metallurgy market is consolidated in nature.

The noteworthy players holding the global powder metallurgy market are:

ATI

Catalus Corporation

Fine-sinter Co. Ltd

H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbH

Showa Denko Materials Co. Ltd

Hoganas AB

Horizon Technology

Melrose Industries PLC

Miba AG

Perry Tool & Research Inc.

Phoenix Sintered Metals LLC

Precision Sintered Parts

Sandvik AB

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Key Highlights from the Powder Metallurgy Market Report :

Automotive Applications to Dominate the Market

Powder metal parts have control over how porous they are and can lubricate themselves, which lets them filter gases and liquids. Thus, powder metallurgy is an excellent way to construct parts that have complicated bends, depressions, and projections.

This flexibility to produce mechanical parts with varied compositions, such as metal-nonmetal and metal-metal combinations, permits the production of automotive parts with high dimensional accuracy and guarantees consistent properties and dimensions with very little scrap and material waste.

APAC Region Anticipated to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is the most important powder metallurgy market and a top destination for manufacturers since its economy is developing and people have more money to spend.

The positive economic growth trends in China, India, and Japan have enhanced the demand for powder metallurgy products and applications in recent years.

What are the Latest Developments in the Powder Metallurgy Market?

In March 2023, Höganäs aimed to inaugurate its new ArcX facility in Houston, Texas to strengthen its position in metal powder coating solutions.

In February 2023, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd introduced its sales firm in India, Sumitomo Electric Hardmetal India Private Limited, to expand cutting tool sales in the country.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Powder Metallurgy Market Based on Product Type, Application, and Geography:

By Product Type Ferrous Non-ferrous

By Application Automotive Industrial Machinery Electrical and Electronics Aerospace Other Applications

By Geography North America United States Canada Mexico Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Powder Metallurgy Market Report (2023-2028) .

