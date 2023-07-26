Middle East Poultry Meat Market Revenues to Reach USD 40.61 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Middle East Poultry Meat Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 30.23 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period.

The middle eastern poultry meat market consists of organizations of various kinds investing in it. The constant rise in tourism rate is a major reason for the existence and sustenance of this market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 30.23 billion Market Size (2028) USD 40.61 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.08% Study Period 2018-2028 Largest Market Saudi Arabia Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in global tourism rate. A steady increase in the demand for packaged foods.

Who are the Top Companies in the Middle East Poultry Meat Market?

The Middle East poultry meat market is highly fragmented, with the top five companies occupying around 7.73%.

The notable players in the Middle East poultry meat market are:

Al Ain Farms

Al Rawdah Farms

Al-Watania Poultry

Almarai Food Company

ARASCO

BRF SA

JBS SA

Tanmiah Food Company

The Savola Group

Key Highlights from the Middle East Poultry Meat Market Report :

On-trade as the Most Prominent Distribution Channel

The on-trade segment dominates the distribution channel for poultry meat, where two-thirds of poultry meat products are utilized in the country.

Foodservice businesses like restaurants and hotels resorted to delivery platforms during the pandemic to recover from the loss of foot traffic in their outlets. Therefore, food delivery platforms witnessed massive growth in 2020.

Saudi Arabia Occupies the Major Market Share

The poultry market grew significantly from 2018 to 2021 in the Middle East. The Middle East Poultry Expo is the region’s largest exhibition in the poultry industry. It is an ideal platform that enhances investment opportunities and attracts local investors and suppliers to develop the poultry industry to achieve further sufficiency.

Spending on poultry is expected to increase further in Bahrain due to the region’s changing dietary expense habits. A growing population of ex-pats entered the country from Asian and Western countries, thereby shifting food choices toward more international tastes.

What are the Latest Developments in the Middle East Poultry Meat Market?

In November 2022, Almarai Company announced its investment of SAR 4.5 billion in Al-Shamli Governorate, Hail Region, in its effort to increase poultry production.

In July 2022, BRF Sadia unveiled its new plant in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to increase its monthly production capacity to 1,200 tons of food. This was expected to fuel the growth of the local poultry industry to cater to Saudi consumers.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Middle East Poultry Meat Market Based on Form, Distribution, and Geography:

By Form (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Fresh / Chilled Frozen / Canned Processed

By Distribution Channel (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Off-Trade Convenience Stores Online Channel Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Others On-Trade

By Country (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Bahrain Kuwait Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Rest Of Middle East



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Middle East Poultry Meat Market Report (2023-2028) .

