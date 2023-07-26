Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market Revenues to Reach USD 24.40 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Agriculture in Saudi Arabia Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 19.30 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia is the largest market for agriculture in the GCC region. The demand for agriculture is currently high in the country due to changing consumption patterns and increasing awareness among consumers. The major crops cultivated in Saudi Arabia include wheat, sorghum, barley, millet, tomato, watermelon, eggplant, potato, cucumber, onions, date palm, citrus, grapes, and alfalfa. The country's agriculture is reliant on rainfall during winter. Advanced technologies are being used to convert large desert areas into productive farmlands, leading to a significant transformation in the agricultural sector.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 19.30 billion Market Size (2028) USD 24.40 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 4.80% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Favorable policies by the government. Advancements in technology. The rise in income levels and the presence of superstores and hypermarkets.





Key Highlights from the Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market Report :

Increasing Land Under Agriculture

Due to the scarcity of water, Saudi Arabia requires sustainable agricultural practices like greenhouse farming and advanced drip irrigation techniques. Technological advances in the agriculture sector are important to increase productivity.

Start-up companies in the region are utilizing technological approaches to innovate the agriculture industry, such as enabling commercial crop growth using mostly saltwater. Smart farm projects and vertical farms are gaining popularity in the region.

The increase in arable land year after year is a positive indicator of the development in the agriculture sector. Dates and tomatoes hold significant shares in the market.

Government Initiatives to Attain Self-sufficiency

Saudi Arabia heavily relies on food imports. More than 80% of its food supply is imported using its oil money. The country has limited arable land, accounting for only about 1.5% of its total land area, and agriculture consumes over 80% of the Kingdom's water supply.

The high dependence on food imports has led the government to take initiatives to attain self-sufficiency in agriculture production and reduce import dependency.

The government subsidizes the use of manufactured feed for livestock farmers and promotes vegetable growth using greenhouses and drip irrigation methods to conserve water and ensure a more sustainable food supply. As part of its Vision 2030 program, the Saudi government is focused on improving the agricultural sector and supporting rural economies.

What are the Latest Developments in the Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market?

In August 2022, Saudi Arabia announced plans to increase dragon fruit production because it is a highly prized commodity and uses less water than other crops.

In September 2022, Saudi Arabia allocated USD 24.4 billion to food and agriculture industries to boost production and exports.

In July 2021, Saudi Arabia launched a new mechanism for applying the terms and conditions for importing vegetables and fruits, ensuring the sustainability of local production and quality control and preserving agricultural resources.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market Based on Crop Type.

By Crop Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Food Crops/Cereals Fruits Vegetables Oilseeds and Pulses



