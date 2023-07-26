Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Revenues to Reach USD 80.80 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 50.98 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period.

Enterprise resource planning offers an integrated and constantly updated view of all the core business processes by making use of a common database. This database is maintained and updated using a database management system. ERP is used to track the status of business commitments, production capacity, raw materials, cash, business resources, and many more.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 50.98 billion Market Size (2028) USD 80.80 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 9.65% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increase in the adoption of advanced and innovative technologies. Rise in the demand for real-time analytics.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market?

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) market is highly fragmented in nature, with a large number of both local and international players contributing to its growth.

Most notable players in the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market are:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Deacom Inc.

SYSPRO (Pty) Ltd

Plex Systems Inc. (Rockwell Automation Inc.)

FinancialForce.com Inc.

Infor Inc. (Koch Industries)

Epicor Software Corporation

IBM Corporation

The Sage Group PLC

Dassault Systemes SE

Deltek Inc.

Key Highlights from the Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Report :

Cloud Deployments are Predicted to Experience Maximum Market Growth

A cloud-based ERP that is installed in the vendor’s remote server is a substantially cheaper alternative for both SMEs and big enterprise organizations.

Cloud-based ERPs are generally classified into two types, single-tenant and multi-tenant. In the first case, only one company has exclusive access to the server and, as a result, has more control over the software. In the case of a multi-tenant server, multiple companies have access to shared server space.

Major Market Share is Held by North America

The rising and immediate need to automate business functionalities of organizations has resulted in North America seizing a substantial portion of the market.

As far as technological development goes, North America is one of the best countries. Various players in the market are creating collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their reach to end users.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market?

In September 2022, a leading provider of cloud ERP software, Weclapp, was acquired by Exact.

In August 2022, Netsuite’s Cloud-based ERP software was incorporated by T.D. Bank to ensure that its customers receive comprehensive digital banking experience.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Based on Deployment, End-User Industry, Organization Size, and Geography:

By Deployment (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) On-premise Hybrid

By End-user Industry (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Retail Manufacturing BFSI Government Telecom Military and Defense Healthcare Other End-user Industries

By Organization Size (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Report (2023-2028) .

