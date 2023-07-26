Qatar Commercial Real Estate Market Revenues to Reach USD 22.49 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Qatar Commercial Real Estate Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 15.62 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period.

The report about the Qatari commercial real estate market aims to provide a detailed analysis of how the market functions and grows. It also talks about how Qatar is the fastest-growing economy in the world.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 15.62 billion Market Size (2028) USD 22.49 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 7.56% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Doubling of the retail space in recent years. Increase in construction activities and infrastructure development.

Who are the Top Companies in the Qatar Commercial Real Estate Market?

The Qatari commercial real estate market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature, with a huge array of real estate players.

Notable players in the Qatari commercial real estate market are,

Barwa Real Estate Company

Ezdan Holdings

United Development Company

Mazaya Qatar

First Qatar

Qatar Living

Propertyfinder Qatar

Mubaweb Qatar

Al Adekhar Real Estate

Al Asmakh Real Estate Development

MD Properties

Garvey Properties

Key Highlights from the Qatar Commercial Real Estate Market Report :

Demand for Offices in Qatar is at an All-time High

After halting down during the pandemic, transactions related to the leasing of offices have increased drastically in the year 2022.

In Qatar, the supply of office accommodation that is purpose-built has experienced a dramatic rise. It has reached around 5.3 million square meters.

Hospitality Sector is Boosted by the Increase in the Number of Travellers

In the year 2022, the supply of hotel keys boosted all the way up to 30,847. Out of this number, around 75% are hotel rooms, and the rest are hotel apartments.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of visitors kept on increasing throughout the year 2022. Year-to-date arrivals have boosted by around 67.4% in the year 2021.

What are the Latest Developments in the Qatar Commercial Real Estate Market?

In June 2022, a strategic collaboration agreement was signed between Monaco Marina Management (M3), United Development Company (UDC), and Yacht Club de Monaco. The agreement was signed to develop yachting on Pearl Island.

In February 2022, a multi-tiered plan was launched by Ezdan Real Estate Company for the development of 17 compounds and villages by the end of 2022.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Qatar Commercial Real Estate Market Based on Type and Key Cities:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Offices Retail Industrial & Logistics Multi-family Other Types (such as Hospitality)

By Key Cities (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Doha Al Wakrah Al Rayyan Rest of Qatar



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Qatar Commercial Real Estate Market Report (2023-2028) .

