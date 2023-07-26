Australia Agrochemicals Market Revenues to Reach USD 8.36 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Australia Agrochemicals Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 7.07 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.40% during the forecast period.

Agrochemicals refer to those substances or engineered biological formulations which are used to improve the quality of crops. They are also used to protect crops from insects, disease, and pest infestation.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 7.07 billion Market Size (2028) USD 8.36 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 3.40% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Rise in demand for agricultural fertilizers and products related to crop protection. Rising use of bio-based crop solutions.

Who are the Top Companies in the Australia Agrochemicals Market?

The Australian agrochemicals market is highly consolidated in nature. Many major players are present in the market.

Noteworthy players in the Australian agrochemicals market are,

Bayer Crop Science AG

Syngenta International AG

BASF SE

Corteva Agriscience

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

FMC Corporation

Nufarm Ltd

Yara International

Nutrien Ltd

ICL Speciality Fertilizers

Incitec Pivot Fertilizers

Key Highlights from the Australia Agrochemicals Market Report :

Crop Protection Affected by Pests and Diseases

Primary producers are at constant risk due to pests, diseases, and weeds impacting agricultural production. Therefore, various measures like using insecticides and chemical treatments are heavily used to prevent the spread of pests.

The Australian government is primarily investing in R&D to enhance crop production and pest management efficiency. It offered Plant Health Australia a heavy sum to cater to critical drawbacks in national R&D identified in a national workshop.

Growing Use of Pesticides in Grains and Cereal Crops

The primary insect pest that affects barley crops in Northern Australia is the aphid. The impact of aphids in the north is identified through their feeding activity, which adversely affects barley yields.

Crops in the region are being injected with a foliar insecticide in late winter or spring to protect from any direct damage to tillers and heads. Many Australian farmers rely on agrochemicals to reduce infections caused by diseases and pests.

What are the Latest Developments in the Australia Agrochemicals Market?

In November 2022, Elders and Precision Agriculture collaborated to offer precision services to enable farmers and agronomists to decide better about crop nutrients and other inputs.

In August 2022, Incetic Pivot Fertilizers and Yara Nipro Liquid Fertilizers partnered to provide liquid fertilizers and enhance supply security for Australian farmers across the country’s east coast.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Australia Agrochemicals Market Based on Product Type and Application:

By Product Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Fertilizers Pesticides Adjuvants Plant Growth Regulators

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Grains and Cereals Pulses and Oilseeds Fruits and Vegetables Commercial Crops Other Applications



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Australia Agrochemicals Market Report (2023-2028) .

