Vietnam Collagen Supplements Market Revenues to Reach USD 177.87 million by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Vietnam Collagen Supplements Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 131.66 million in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period.

Collagen supplements refer to those dietary supplements which are derived mostly from animal sources. These supplements help in improving skin health and the skeletal system.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 131.66 million Market Size (2028) USD 177.87 million CAGR (2023-2028) 6.20% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Change in the consumption pattern of consumers. Increase demand from consumers for natural and wholesome ingredients.

Who are the Top Companies in the Vietnam Collagen Supplements Market?

The Vietnamese collagen supplements market is highly fragmented in nature. Constant and extensive investment in the R&D departments of companies led to the introduction of various new products.

The most notable players in the Vietnamese collagen supplements market are,

Nestle SA

Heivy

Sheseido Company Limited

Applied Nutrition

Zint Nutrition

Fujifilm Astalift

Kinohimits

Meiji Holdings Company Ltd (Sakura Collagen)

Nucos Cosmetics

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Feed Probiotics Market Report - The global feed probiotics market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The global feed probiotics market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Probiotics Market Report - The global probiotics market size is estimated at USD 73.37 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 105.48 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Vietnam Collagen Supplements Market Report :

Boost in Consumer Spending on Personal Healthcare

The constantly increasing expenditure on healthcare points toward increasing health concerns among consumers. Health concerns automatically increase the demand for collagen supplements.

Collagen makes up about 10% of the human tissues. Several studies show that consuming collagen helps prevent osteoporosis.

The Major Share of the Market is Held by Powdered Supplements

Collagen in powdered form has very quickly garnered popularity among consumers, mainly because of its convenience and ease of use.

Collagen in powdered form is more in demand than in capsule form because while having powder, comparatively higher dosages can be consumed per serving.

What are the Latest Developments in the Vietnam Collagen Supplements Market?

In December 2021, SAEJIN WHITE was launched by ForeWin Vietnam. SAEJIN WHITE is a super glutathione collagen capsule.

In November 2021, a majority stake in Vital Proteins was acquired by one of the global leaders in nutritional science, Nestle Health Science (NHS)

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Vietnam Collagen Supplements Market Based on Type and Distribution Channel:

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD million), 2018-2028) Powdered Supplements Capsules Drinks/Shots

By Distribution Channel Grocery Retail Stores Pharmacies/Drug Stores Online Retail Stores Specialty Stores Other Distribution Channels



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Vietnam Collagen Supplements Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Asia-Pacific Collagen Market Report - The Asia-Pacific collagen market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The Asia-Pacific collagen market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Europe Collagen Market Report - The European collagen market size is estimated at USD 1.01 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The European collagen market size is estimated at USD 1.01 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.35 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Europe Collagen Supplements Market Report - The European collagen supplements market size is estimated at USD 1.41 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 1.91 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment