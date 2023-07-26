Synthetic Biology Market Revenues to Reach USD 128.89 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Synthetic Biology Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 70.33 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 12.88% during the forecast period.

Synthetic biology is an interdisciplinary field that applies engineering principles to biology. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the synthetic biology market recovered quickly from an initial downturn with increased demand for innovation in vaccine and drug development. Various countries are providing research support for synthetic biology due to its extensive applications in various medical and industrial areas. The increasing demand for synthetic biology in drug development and various applications is expected to drive growth in the coming years.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 70.33 billion Market Size (2028) USD 128.89 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 12.88% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Support from governments and private institutions. Declining costs of DNA sequencing and synthesizing.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Synthetic Biology Market?

The market is moderately consolidated in nature, with a few global and regional companies. The significant players in the global synthetic biology market are,

GenScript

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Amyris Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.)

Illumina Inc.

Precigen Inc. (Intrexon Corporation)

New England Biolabs Inc.

Novozymes AS

Koninklijke DSM NV

Viridos Inc. (Synthetic Genomics Inc.)

Key Highlights from the Global Synthetic Biology Market Report :

Growth of the Healthcare Segment

Synthetic biology has led to the development of varied therapeutic approaches in the healthcare industry. It has applications in drug and vaccine development, biomanufacturing, and diagnostic tests.

Governments and organizations are investing heavily in synthetic biology for healthcare.

The launch of synthetic biology studios and developments in artificial intelligence are driving advancements in the healthcare segment of synthetic biology.

North America to Witness Significant Growth

North America is witnessing increasing demand for bio-based products, investments in synthetic biology companies, and rising R&D funding for synthetic biology.

The United States contributes majorly to research in drug discovery, genomics, and proteomics structure prediction, driving the growth of the market in the region.

Universities and research institutes in North America receive funding from governmental and private organizations for various bioinformatics and DNA sequencing projects.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Synthetic Biology Market?

In July 2022, SynbiCITE, the National Centre for the Industrial Translation of Synthetic Biology in the United Kingdom, received a grant of USD 6.6 million from SynBioVen to continue to support synthetic biology startups and small and medium enterprises.

In January 2022, Ribbon Biolabs, a DNA synthesis company, raised USD 19.12 million in a series A financing fund.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Synthetic Biology Market Based on Product, Applications, and Geography.

By Product (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Core Products Enabling Products Enabled Products

By Applications (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Healthcare Chemicals (Including Biofuels) Food and Agriculture Other Applications (Biosecurity, Energy, and Environment)

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



