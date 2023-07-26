Super Absorbent Polymers Market to Worth USD 16.21 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global super absorbent polymers market is experiencing a notable boost due to two key factors: the increasing geriatric population and the growing awareness of the benefits and convenience offered by adult incontinence products. The demand for effective solutions to manage adult incontinence has surged, creating a substantial market for super absorbent polymers in this sector with a rising number of elderly individuals.

According to projections by the World Bank Group, the global population aged 0 to 14 is anticipated to reach a staggering 2.08 billion by the year 2050. The demand for personal hygiene products is expected to grow substantially with such a significant increase in the younger population. Among the various super absorbent polymers (SAPs) applications, the personal hygiene segment currently dominates the super absorbent polymers market, holding the largest share.

Personal Hygiene Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due To Widespread Application as Absorbents

In the global super absorbent polymers market, the personal hygiene segment is the dominant player. These polymers find widespread application as absorbents in essential personal care products, such as diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene products, and others. The hallmark feature that makes these products indispensable is their ability to rapidly and effectively absorb liquid, whether urine, blood, or other bodily fluids.

The markets in the North America stand out as one of the largest and most significant super absorbent polymers market, owing in large part to its ageing population. The increasing number of elderly individuals in the region has been a major driving factor, leading to a surge in demand for products that cater to their unique needs. As a result, the market penetration of super absorbent polymers has experienced considerable growth over the past few years.

Sodium Polyacrylate Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Highly Effective Super-Absorbing Polymer

Sodium polyacrylate emerged as the largest and most dominant segment in the super absorbent polymers market, commanding an impressive market share of over 85%. This versatile and highly effective super-absorbing polymer, commonly referred to as water-lock, finds widespread use across various industries. Its diverse applications make it a highly desirable material in the consumer goods, sanitary, building & construction, electrical & electronics, and industrial sectors.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific have emerged as the dominant force in the global super absorbent polymers market. This commanding position can be attributed to the region's ever-increasing demand for personal hygiene and agricultural products, where SAPs play a vital role.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the super absorbent polymers market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Super Absorbent Polymers Market

In 2022, a significant milestone was achieved in Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) as BPCL successfully dispatched the first indigenous SAP from its Kochi Refinery. This achievement marked a meaningful step forward in India's capabilities to produce advanced and essential materials domestically.

BASF, a global leader in chemical innovation, recently demonstrated its commitment to advancing the SAP industry by investing a substantial $30.1 million in a cutting-edge Hygiene Excellence Center. This state-of-the-art facility was strategically located at BASF's Verbund site in Antwerp, Belgium, and was specifically designed to bolster the company's SAP business innovation capabilities.

