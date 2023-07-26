NJM Recognized as a 2023 Ward’s 50® Top Property and Casualty Insurance Company

West Trenton, NJ, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, NJM Insurance Group has been selected as a top performing company in the insurance industry by Ward, a business unit of Aon plc and a leading benchmarking provider for the insurance industry. As a Property-Casualty Ward’s 50® Company, NJM gains national recognition for its commitment to financial stewardship and operational excellence.

“It is an honor for NJM to once again be included as one of the top-performing property and casualty insurers in the U.S.,” said Mitch Livingston, NJM president, and CEO. “Our longstanding mission is to operate for the sole benefit of our policyholders, and this continued recognition is confirmation that we are achieving that goal.”

This prestigious group of 50 companies is chosen from almost 2,900 insurers headquartered in the U.S., following a review of their financial performance by Ward. Each company on the list has passed all safety and consistency screens and achieved superior performance over the five years (2018-2022) analyzed.

In its benchmarks and best practices studies, Aon’s Ward analyzes staff levels, compensation, business practices, and expenses for all areas of company operations and helps insurers measure results compared to peer groups, optimize performance, and improve profitability. Visit ward.aon.com for more information.

About NJM Insurance Group

Founded in 1913, NJM is among the Mid-Atlantic’s region leading property and casualty insurers and has maintained AM Best’s Financial Strength Rating of A or higher for over 70 years. The Company operates in a mutual fashion for the exclusive benefit of its policyholders and is consistently recognized for its award-winning customer service, superior claims handling procedures, and overall customer satisfaction. NJM’s personal insurance products are available direct to consumers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Company also works with a preferred network of independent agents to deliver business insurance in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Visit njm.com to learn more.

About Aon

Aon plc exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of

people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.