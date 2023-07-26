Pure Sunfarms launches Super Toast, a new ready-to-go weed brand

DELTA, B.C., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), continues growing its brand portfolio with the addition of Super Toast, a brand focused on convenience and ready-to-go products. Dipping into functional formats, Super Toast will offer ready to smoke products intended for consumers who are looking for easy ways to select and experience fresh and potent cannabis.



“Our family of brands is designed with the intention to meet the evolving needs and buying habits of consumers as they expand their cannabis usage occasions. Pre-ground flower now represents 10%, and pre-rolls 30% of dried flower sales. As a flower-first company, we see the potential in these categories,” says Mandesh Dosanjh, President and CEO, Pure Sunfarms. “Super Toast is a fresh and fun brand, designed specifically for those looking for convenient, grab-and-go products in the formats they want at a great price.”

For the initial launch, the brand is bringing consumers two of the most popular to-go formats—fresh ground flower and whole gram pre-rolls.

Super Toast Ground Flower will be available in sativa, hybrid and indica varieties, with in-your-face aromas, locked in with a humidity pack. Each yellow Super Toast bag is packed with 7g of fresh, fluffy weed, ground just right with 20-26% THC, no grinder needed:

Sgt. Pineapple (Ground Flower): Super Toast’s Sgt. Pineapple offers 7g of potent bud, full of sweet and vibrant tropical aromas ground from whole hybrid flower.

(Ground Flower): Super Toast’s Sgt. Pineapple offers 7g of potent bud, full of sweet and vibrant tropical aromas ground from whole hybrid flower. Citrus Abduction (Ground Flower): Super Toast’s Citrus Abduction is an intense mix of lemon, grapefruit and orange aromas. Available in 7g of powerful sativa, ground from whole flower.

(Ground Flower): Super Toast’s Citrus Abduction is an intense mix of lemon, grapefruit and orange aromas. Available in 7g of powerful sativa, ground from whole flower. Triple Berry Supreme (Ground Flower): Super Toast’s Triple Berry Supreme is packed with berry aromas in a 7g bag of potent indica, ground from whole flower.



Super Toast 1g Hoagies are joints packed with a whole gram of single strain bud that always hits at 20% or more THC, packed in a reusable pop top tube.

Hoagies (2 x 1g Joints): Freshly rolled hoagie-sized joints served up beefy, bulky and full of herbs. Stuffed with a whole gram of potent, fresh, strain du jour. Two in a pack, because two is better than one.



Super Toast products are now available in BC and will be in Ontario and Alberta in the weeks to come.

*Availability of formats will vary across markets.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is one of the largest cannabis operations in the world with 2.2 million square feet of greenhouse space in Delta, British Columbia. The company currently operates within 1.1 million square feet, and has capacity to produce, sell and distribute 75,000 kilograms of high-quality, BC-grown dried flower annually for Canadian recreational and international markets, with the ability to expand annual output to 150,000 kilograms as needed. The company brings together decades of agricultural and legacy cultivation experience with best-in-class, large scale operational expertise, and is Canada’s top-selling brand.

Pure Sunfarms products are available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador at participating retailers and online through each region’s respective distributor where applicable. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to its affiliate ROSE LifeScience in Québec, other licensed producers in Canada and is EU GMP certified to export product internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, Nowadays, and Super Toast. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

