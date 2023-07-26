UV Air Purifiers Market Size is Predicted to Reach USD 4.9 Billion at a CAGR of 16.80% by 2032- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ UV Air Purifiers Market Research Report: By Mounting Type, Power, Air Flow, End Use & by Region - Forecast Till 2032, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 4.9 Billion by the end of 2032. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 16.80% during the assessment timeframe.

UV Air Purifiers Market Overview

To guard against dangerous airborne diseases like COVID-19, pneumonia, and influenza, ultraviolet C (UV-C) light air filtration is becoming more popular. Manufacturers of UV air purifiers are finding new opportunities due to these changes. Facemasks and social isolation are successful in halting the spread of the coronavirus, but UVC light treatment is promising in preventing airborne transmission. Short-wave ultraviolet light is the method through which UV air purifiers operate. UV air purifiers are designed to detect bacteria, mold, and viruses in the environment where they are put. UV purifiers for air also raise the standard of the air. UV air purifiers are appealing because they can quickly clean shelves, televisions, and other places where dust might collect.

The sensitivity of UV air purifiers, which produce more precise results, is a key consideration in their manufacturing. The market penetration of UV air purifiers will increase due to this advancement. UV air purifiers are used in various residential, commercial, and industrial industries. Since advice for socializing outdoors are impractical, businesses in the UV air purifiers industry are scrambling to take advantage of new prospects in regions with extreme cold. Another factor driving the use of UV air purifiers for indoor air purification is the rise in COVID-19-positive patients following the first dose of the vaccination.

People's concerns about their health from various diseases and pollution tend to grow due to urbanization and industrialization, which drives up the need for UV air purifiers in developing nations. UV air purifiers protect from numerous illnesses, such as breathing difficulties, asthma, and other ailments, and can filter air, enhance air quality, and identify and kill germs. UV air purifiers are made for homes, offices, and other places, which is profitable for their expansion on a global scale. There are several different kinds of UV air purifiers on the market, some of which are standalone units unconnected to any of the cooling or heating systems, while others are fitted directly into the HVAC system. Oxygen and the UV light's oxidizing power are present in the air that the UV air purifier passes.

UV Air Purifiers Market Competitive Landscape:

UV Air Purifiers Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 4.9 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 16.80% from 2023 to 2032 Base Year 2022 Study Period 2023-2032 Key Market Opportunities Increase in health awareness among consumers Key Market Drivers Emerging demand for UV air purifiers in the residential sector, the growing population of developing countries, and the increasing disposable incomes

UV Air Purifiers Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The main factors prompting the market are the population growth in developing nations, the rising income of families, and the increasing need for UV air purifiers in homes. These factors encourage shoppers to use UV air purification devices to reduce the number of allergens and pollutants that interfere with breathing. Online evaluations of UV air purifiers greatly influence manufacturers' sales potential. Researchers are highlighting that UV with HEPA filter purifiers perform better while the UV light is on compared to traditional devices, which is why these devices are receiving much attention in India.

By offering a broad five-level fan speed range and an intuitive button layout, technologically advanced manufacturing organizations aim to increase the credibility of UV air purifiers. These devices are CARB-authorized, AHAM-validated, and Energy Star certified. Medical-grade filtration technology combines HEPA filters with potent UV-Clamps to kill bacteria and catch particulates. The benefits of this kind of technology can be seen in homes, workplaces, retail settings, and many other different places. Thus, the demand for UV air purifiers has increased due to increasing technical progress.

UV Air Purifiers Market Restraints

Many users may find the price of UV air purifiers a considerable deterrent, especially those in developing nations or those with lesser incomes. This may restrict the use of these goods and prevent market expansion. The increasing cost of UV air purifiers slows the rapid adoption of these devices.

UV Air Purifiers Market COVID 19 Analysis

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also known as the CDC, are closely monitoring UV air purifiers even though they have several benefits, including effectively eradicating viruses and diseases like COVID-19. The COVID-19 epidemic impacted the supply chain networks since many essential items of equipment and supplies depend heavily on imports from other countries. Furthermore, the industries were forced to operate with a small workforce due to the rigorous directions of the regulatory establishments to adhere to social distance norms, which caused a decline in the sectors' output rates. Therefore, each of these reasons harms the market for UV air purifiers. The device does not kill germs because of problems, including poor dosage brought on by bulb coatings and excessive HEPA filter interference. Due to these issues, pharmaceutical-grade HEPA filtration has become a reliable substitute.

UV Air Purifiers Market Segmentation

The market is divided into immovable and portable mounting types. Less than 0.7 m3/sec, 0.7-1.4 m3/sec, 1.4-2.0 m3/sec, and more than 2.0 m3/sec air flow are all available on the market. The market is segmented into residential, business, and industrial uses. The market's power ranges are less than 70, between 70 and 100, between 100 and 140, and more than 140.

UV Air Purifiers Market Regional Insights

During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be a significant emerging market for air purifiers. South America and, the Middle East & Africa are expected to experience slower growth rates in the UV air purifiers industry throughout the forecast period than other regions. The need for UV air purifiers in Asia-Pacific is primarily driven by rapid urbanization and expanding industrialization. Due to the overwhelming demand for UV purifiers for air from healthcare facilities, hotels, restaurants, and corporate offices, the market is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR.

